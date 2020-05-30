2020 International Limousin Congress Postponed

In a press release dated 6 April 2020, the organising committee of the International Limousin Congress France 2020 committed to announce its decision to maintain or defer the event no later than 31 May.

Considering the evolution of the situation as well as persisting uncertainties, and a state of health emergency announced for several more months, we have decided to shoulder our responsibilities and announce our decision today instead of waiting for 31 May. In view of the closure of many borders in the Schengen Area, as well as travel bans and restrictions in or from certain countries, we have decided to postpone the International Limousin Congress which was to be held in France from 17 to 26 September 2020.

This decision, which we did not take light-heartedly, stood out as an evidence, and was taken in order to ensure the safety of participants, and free them of the stress and uncertainties associated with the period, and the organisation of travel.

The large number of registered participants for the ILC 2020 confirms the interest of the “planet Limousine” for this international meeting set in the very heart of the cradle of the breed, and it seems essential for us to emphasize the fact that the event is not cancelled, but postponed. The International Limousin Congress will take place in September 2021, based on the program imagined for 2020, and will include in its schedule the Contours National Limousin and trips to Bordeaux, Limoges and Paris.

Given that the event is postponed, the following measures have been taken to benefit those who have already registered, and allow them to easily maintain their participation :

– Registration fees (short program / long program) collected by ILC France 2020 will be held, and will count as registration for ILC France 2021 ;

– In the event of a cancellation request from a registered participant, the general terms and conditions of sale of ILC France 2020 will apply.

We are aware of the implications of such a decision, and assure you that it was taken in concentration with all parties involved. The organizing committee remains fully committed to transferring the ILC France 2020 to 2021, and is at your disposal to answer all questions.