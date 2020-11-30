2020 Kansas Exporter of the Year

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. — Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award, the top export business award presented by Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Commerce. Creekstone was one of 5 finalists for the award.

“Creekstone Farms is an impressive Kansas company, whose beef can be found in nearly every corner of the world,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “All five companies have demonstrated sustained and superior exporting performance worthy of making each one a strong contender for this year’s award – but there can be only one winner. Congratulations to Creekstone Farms on this outstanding recognition.”

Exporting has been an important part of the Creekstone model since the company’s founding in 1995, but its reputation has become even stronger in recent years as growing economies around the world have demanded more premium beef.

“We are now exporting to 71 countries, with strong brand recognition in Europe and Asia” said Alfonso Terrazas, Director of International Sales. “We were the first Black Angus beef program sold into the European Union and in China and we continue to establish new markets for premium beef in Mexico, Central and South America. Customers worldwide are demanding higher quality US beef, and Creekstone Farms is at the top of their list.”

While international markets have always been a focus for Creekstone, export sales played an even larger role in the company’s stability throughout the challenges the industry experienced in 2020.

“We have been able to weather the storm of COVID-19 and protect our essential team members thanks in part to export activities” said Keizo Kada, President & CEO of Creekstone Farms. “The beef industry faced many challenges this year, but we are proud of the fact that our facility in Kansas never had an outbreak or closed due to the Pandemic. Creekstone was proactive and put safety at the top of the list early in the year. We made sure to take all necessary measures to keep our facility and our 1,000 employees safe. That helped us stay open for business and take care of our customers, both domestic and abroad. Our payroll actually grew during this unprecedented time.”

“COVID-19 has created so many challenges for exporting, from trade show cancellations to travel restrictions and more,” Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Creekstone Farms has been resourceful and continued to grow, including a $150 million investment in expansion projects, where the company has worked with ten other Kansas companies in construction and engineering. Creekstone is a success story in Kansas international business, and they’re highly-deserving of this honor.”

About Kansas Exporter of the Year

The award program recognizes Kansas companies committed to expanding sales in international markets and showcases those exporters to other Kansas companies seeking similar success. For more than 30 years, the state of Kansas has recognized exceptional export performance by presenting the Governor’s Exporter of the Year award to one Kansas company selected by the Kansas Department of Commerce in conjunction with the Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council (KITCC).

About Creekstone Farms

Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC is USDA-certified by the Agriculture Marketing Service (AMS) and supplies some of the nation’s top grocers and restaurants with a variety of high-quality meat products, including Black Angus Beef and Antibiotic-Free Duroc Pork. Creekstone Farms also exports premium-quality beef products to distributors in 71 countries around the world.