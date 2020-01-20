2020 Nebraska Dairy Conference

The Nebraska State Dairy Association will host its 135th annual meeting and convention on February 25, 2020 in Columbus, Nebraska.

The NSDA, working in partnership with Midwest Dairy and numerous allied industry members/sponsors, invites you to plan to spend the day networking with other dairy farmers, visiting the industry trade show and learning about topics important to your dairy during the informational workshops.

Register for the conference here: https://www.nebraskamilk.org/2020-nebraska-dairy-convention/

9:30 – 6:15 Trade Show

8:00 Nebraska Dairy Industry Review Board Meeting

9:00 – 10:30 NE Holstein Association Annual Meeting

10:30 – 11:15 Session 1: Kim Clark FARM 4.0 Update

11:45 – 12:15 Lunch, Dairy Checkoff Update

12:15 – 1:00 Checkoff’s Role in Navigating Animal Activism

1:15 – 2:45 NSDA Annual Meeting

2:45 – 3:45 Ice Cream Bar on Tradeshow Floor

3:45 – 4:45 Session 2: Presented by 5 star sponsor

4:30 – 5:30 Dairy Girl Network Event: Cyber Security

4:45 Wine & Cheese Reception begins

6:15 Vendor tear down

6:30 Banquet Meal, Awards, and Princess Coronation

Keynote Speaker: Trent Loos