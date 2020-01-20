2020 ranch management series

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State University officials will focus on strategies to enhance profits during the Winter Ranch Management Seminar series, which will be held at five sites in Kansas beginning in January.

The meetings feature presentations and comments by K-State Research and Extension staff to enhance cow-calf producers’ management and marketing strategies, as well as a question-and-answer session.

“The series has a history of being a successful stretch of meetings, which are hosted throughout the state of Kansas,” said Bob Weaber, a cow-calf specialist with K-State Research and Extension.

Weaber and other state, district and local extension staff will take part in the series to help answer producers’ questions. The specialists will answer a wide range of questions on beef cattle issues including animal health, nutrition, management, genetics and reproduction.

“The previous year’s variable and wet weather across Kansas presented many challenges for farmers and ranchers,” Weaber said. “Our extension team continues to field questions from beef producers related to environmental effects and their impact on cow herd performance, especially reproduction.

“The Winter Ranch Management series provides another great opportunity for state and local specialists to take our expertise out in the country for a series of impactful face-to-face meetings. Our extension team has a breadth of experience in beef cattle management, reproduction, genetics, animal health and nutrition. We’re here to help solve and prevent production problems with reliable information.”

Topics at each location include a discussion on the value captured in the marketplace from improved production practices by cow-calf producers and understanding pregnancy loss. Local extension agents will present a topic focused on forage sampling and testing or proper handling and storage of vaccines.

“Early in the year is a great time for producers to think and plan for the coming year,” Weaber said. “Many producers have a number of experiences in 2019 to reflect upon, so early in the year is a good time to consider opportunities to improve management practices that enhance profitability.”

The schedule of meetings includes:

January 30, Noon to 3 p.m. – Ulysses, Grant County Civic Center (1000 W. Patterson Avenue). RSVP by January 23 to Elizabeth Kissick, Grant Co. Extension, 620-356-1721, emrogers@ksu.edu

January 30, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Ashland, Clark County Fairgrounds (11th Avenue and Kentucky Street). RSVP by January 23 to Kalee Krier, Clark Co. Extension, 620-826-5307, krier@ksu.edu

February 11, Noon to 3:30 p.m. – Plainville, First State Bank (120 W. Mill Street). RSVP by February 4 to Rachael Boyle, Phillips-Rooks Extension District, 785-425-6851, rboyle@ksu.edu

February 11, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Mankato Community Center (214 N. High Street). RSVP by February 4 to Brett Melton, River Valley Extension District, 785-243-8185; bmelton@ksu.edu; or to Sandra Wick, Post Rock Extension District, 785-282-6823, swick@ksu.edu

February 27, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. – Yates Center, Woodson County 4-H (713 S. Fry). RSVP by February 20 to Dale Lanham, Southwind Extension District, 620-625-8620, dlanham@ksu.edu

Meeting times and registration fees vary by location, but all will include a meal. Participants are asked to RSVP for a selected location by one week prior to the event. Interested participants should contact their local host contact for registration and RSVP details.

More information about the K-State Winter Ranch Management Seminar series is available at KSUBeef.org.