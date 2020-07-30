class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476058 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
2020 Virtual Corn Congress A Success | KRVN Radio

2020 Virtual Corn Congress A Success

BY Susan Littlefield | July 30, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
2020 Virtual Corn Congress A Success

The National Corn Growers Association remains hard at work to help improve the economic situation for corn growers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the heels of NCGA’s first Virtual Corn Congress, the organization hosted a virtual fly-in to Capitol Hill July 22-23. NCGA typically hosts a fly-in for corn growers in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with Corn Congress each July.

Members of  Nebraska Corn joined corn growers from across the country to participate in both the Virtual Corn Congress and the virtual fly-in.

Lynn Crisp has served Nebraska Corn Growers for 25 years.  He reflects on his time in serving corn growers across the nation.

===================================================

Kevin Ross from Minden, Iowa is President of the NCGA.  He talks on the work accomplished during the virtual meeting.

===================================================

Dan Wesely is Chairman of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and from  Morse Bluff.  He talks about what new uses are coming down the pipeline using corn.

===================================================

Brandon Hunnicutt, a farmer from Giltner, was reelected to serve on the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board. This will be Hunnicutt’s second term on the board.

Brandon talks on the issues going into 2021

===================================================

We hear again from NCGA President Kevin Ross on set aside discussions.

===================================================

NCGA CEO Jon Doggett talks on Corn Congress & how this virtual meeting turned into a huge success.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: