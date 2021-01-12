Nebraska residents, those attending school in Nebraska, or those interested in a career in poultry-based in Nebraska are encouraged to apply for the 2021-2022 Nebraska Poultry Education Scholarship.

A total of four $1,000 scholarships may be awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year. The four scholarships are awarded based on college credit hours completed (0-26 Freshman, 27-52 Sophomore, 53-88 Junior, 89 or more Senior). Read and follow the instructions carefully prior to submitting your application. All winners will be notified no later than February 1, 2021.

If awarded, the scholarship will be awarded directly to the educational institution. Applicants and winners are encouraged to apply each year and can be awarded the scholarship multiple times but not totaling more than $1,000 per academic year. Winners are required to attend the Nebraska Poultry Industries virtual conference to be presented the scholarship. Non-traditional students are encouraged to apply.

Application Deadline – January 20, 2021

If you are not an eligible student, we encourage you to forward this email along to any high school seniors or current college students in your network that are pursuing a career in the poultry industry.

Scholarship Application Link