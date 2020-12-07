2021 Western Farm Show in Kansas City canceled

The 2021 Western Farm Show, which was scheduled to take place Feb. 19-21 at the American Royal Complex in Kansas City, has been canceled.

Announced by the Western Equipment Dealers Association, the 2021 show would have marked its 60th anniversary, a milestone that will be celebrated instead the following year.

“Given the long history of this event as one of the Midwest’s premier farm shows, this is a very disappointing step to take,” said show manager Ken Dean. “But it is the responsible decision for the protection of everyone involved during the current pandemic.”

For more information, visit westernfarmshow.com.