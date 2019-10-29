25 National Officer Candidates Advance to Phase 2 of the Selection Process

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417054 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY National FFA | October 29, 2019
The 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team will be selected during the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, electing six new FFA members to serve as the student leaders of the National FFA Organization.

The process to become a national officer is arduous, with the candidates – each state FFA association can submit one individual member annually – taking part in an extensive interview process with a National FFA Officer Nominating Committee. The committee is comprised of students who interview and select the National FFA Officers during each National FFA Convention & Expo.

It takes a highly motivated person to become a successful National FFA Officer—an opportunity afforded to few members. Becoming a national officer requires members to learn about their passions and gain a better understanding of what life as a national officer is like. The life of a national officer is nonstop hard work and never-ending commitments, but it is a life-changing experience—one they will cherish forever.

Forty-four candidates—the largest pool of candidates in more than 15 years—vied for national office this past weekend during Phase 1 of the selection process. The 2019 candidates advancing to Phase 2 (listed in alphabetical order by state):

 

Candidate Name State Region
Genevieve Regli California Western
Brianna McBride Colorado Central
Ariana Gaston Delaware Eastern
Kyle Garner Florida Southern
Willie Sizemore Georgia Southern
Miriam Hoffman Illinois Eastern
Claire Baney Indiana Eastern
Peyton Schmitt Iowa Central
Garrett Craig Kansas Central
Sara Toal Louisiana Southern
Benjamin Butcher Michigan Eastern
Kegan Zimmermann Minnesota Central
Sydnee Mason Missouri Central
Mamie Hertel Montana Central
Lyle Logemann New Mexico Western
Kolesen McCoy Ohio Eastern
Brooklan Light Oklahoma Central
Kourtney Lehman Oregon Western
Justin Kurtz Pennsylvania Eastern
Yomar Roman Puerto Rico Southern
Clayton Sorum South Dakota Central
Julia Knaggs Tennessee Southern
John Ryan Rodriguez Texas Western
Tess Seibel Virginia Eastern
Seth Smith Washington Western

 

All candidates will be introduced during the Fourth General Session on Friday, Nov. 1. The 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team will be selected during the Eighth General Session of convention on Saturday, Nov. 2.

 

