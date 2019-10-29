25 National Officer Candidates Advance to Phase 2 of the Selection Process

The 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team will be selected during the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, electing six new FFA members to serve as the student leaders of the National FFA Organization.
The process to become a national officer is arduous, with the candidates – each state FFA association can submit one individual member annually – taking part in an extensive interview process with a National FFA Officer Nominating Committee. The committee is comprised of students who interview and select the National FFA Officers during each National FFA Convention & Expo.
It takes a highly motivated person to become a successful National FFA Officer—an opportunity afforded to few members. Becoming a national officer requires members to learn about their passions and gain a better understanding of what life as a national officer is like. The life of a national officer is nonstop hard work and never-ending commitments, but it is a life-changing experience—one they will cherish forever.
Forty-four candidates—the largest pool of candidates in more than 15 years—vied for national office this past weekend during Phase 1 of the selection process. The 2019 candidates advancing to Phase 2 (listed in alphabetical order by state):
|Candidate Name
|State
|Region
|Genevieve Regli
|California
|Western
|Brianna McBride
|Colorado
|Central
|Ariana Gaston
|Delaware
|Eastern
|Kyle Garner
|Florida
|Southern
|Willie Sizemore
|Georgia
|Southern
|Miriam Hoffman
|Illinois
|Eastern
|Claire Baney
|Indiana
|Eastern
|Peyton Schmitt
|Iowa
|Central
|Garrett Craig
|Kansas
|Central
|Sara Toal
|Louisiana
|Southern
|Benjamin Butcher
|Michigan
|Eastern
|Kegan Zimmermann
|Minnesota
|Central
|Sydnee Mason
|Missouri
|Central
|Mamie Hertel
|Montana
|Central
|Lyle Logemann
|New Mexico
|Western
|Kolesen McCoy
|Ohio
|Eastern
|Brooklan Light
|Oklahoma
|Central
|Kourtney Lehman
|Oregon
|Western
|Justin Kurtz
|Pennsylvania
|Eastern
|Yomar Roman
|Puerto Rico
|Southern
|Clayton Sorum
|South Dakota
|Central
|Julia Knaggs
|Tennessee
|Southern
|John Ryan Rodriguez
|Texas
|Western
|Tess Seibel
|Virginia
|Eastern
|Seth Smith
|Washington
|Western
All candidates will be introduced during the Fourth General Session on Friday, Nov. 1. The 2019-20 National FFA Officer Team will be selected during the Eighth General Session of convention on Saturday, Nov. 2.