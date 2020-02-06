35 Years of Women in Ag Conference – Kearney, NE

The 35th Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is scheduled for February 20 and 21 in Kearney, Nebraska.

Registration is open for the annual event, which is designed to educate and empower women involved in any aspect of the state’s agricultural industry.

The conference will run from 9:00 AM-1:30 PM both days, and will feature workshops and presentations for attendees to learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

Click this link to register.

For more information, visit https://wia.unl.edu/conference.

Watch the video to look back at the history of the Women in Agriculture Conference.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Registration Types

TWO DAY —Two-day registrations postmarked or submitted on or before February 9 are $125 per person. Beginning February 10, the fee for a two-day registration is $150 per person.

ONE DAY— One-day registrations are $75 per person, regardless of the day postmarked or submitted.

GUEST – Participants can register a guest for $15 per meal, regardless of the day postmarked or submitted. Guests are spouses or family members of an attendee. This registration only allows them to attend meals, not participate in workshops.

Scholarships

A select number of scholarships are available to 4-year, 2-year, vocational and technical students, as well as 4-H and FFA members. Find out more about applying by the Feb. 2 deadline.

Hotel Information

Hotel reservations should be made directly with the Kearney Holiday Inn. Their special room rate is $104.95 per room. The hotel is holding a block of rooms until January 20 for the Women in Agriculture Conference.

Address: 110 Second Ave., Kearney, NE 68848. Located north of I-80 at Kearney Exit 272