36th ASA Young Leader Class Kicks Off in Indianapolis

The 36th class of American Soybean Association Corteva Agriscience Young Leaders recently began its journey at the Corteva Agriscience Global Business Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The training session was the first phase of the program designed to identify future leaders within the agriculture community and provide them with opportunities to enhance their skills and network with other farmers. A Corteva spokesperson says the program “provides participants developmental training to hone their leadership skills and strengthen the voice of agriculture.” Representatives from 19 states and the Grain Farmers of Ontario participated in the program.

The attendees learned about the soy checkoff and leadership in the future. The Young Leaders also participated in leadership styles and communications training, discussed consumer trends and acceptance. The additional discussion provided updates on other soybean industry advancements.

The second phase of the Young Leader program will take place February 25 – 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, with training held in conjunction with the annual Commodity Classic Convention and Trade Show.