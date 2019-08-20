class="post-template-default single single-post postid-402599 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Jim Jansen, Agricultural Systems Economics Extension Educator and Jeff Stokes, Professor & Hanson-Clegg-Allen Chair in Agricultural Banking and Finance, University of Nebraska-Lincoln | August 20, 2019
400,000 acres of prevented plant land in Neb.
RRN Image/Susan Littlefield

LINCOLN — Crop producers across Nebraska reported more than 400,000 acres of prevented plant land in 2019, according to data published last week by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In total, the USDA reported more than 19.3 million acres of prevented plant cropland across the United States for the current growing season. Nationally, Nebraska ranked 16th among states with prevented plant acres.

Table 1. USDA Farm Service Agency prevented plant acres by state, August 2019a
Rank State Corn Sorghum Soybeans Wheat Otherb Total
1 South Dakota 2,845,194 31,135 850,864 126,403 10,970 3,864,567
2 Illinois 1,140,026 786 330,638 27,107 3,175 1,501,731
3 Ohio 880,992 4 598,981 5,833 109 1,485,919
4 Missouri 744,273 2,285 477,731 84,389 79,531 1,388,209
5 Arkansas 325,154 6,536 190,469 255,664 549,531 1,327,353
6 Minnesota 999,513 2 161,528 7,608 1,928 1,170,579
7 Indiana 708,746 624 231,161 3,562 122 944,215
8 Michigan 498,046 19 349,481 20,366 2,114 870,026
9 Texas 174,821 57,964 9,071 375,798 248,863 866,517
10 North Dakota 574,197 193,348 59,238 3,868 830,650
11 Kansas 218,182 49,334 157,070 187,466 16,759 628,812
12 Mississippi 350,569 123 115,479 46,722 109,430 622,323
13 Wisconsin 457,158 49 125,281 8,749 1,571 592,808
14 Louisiana 217,186 576 110,482 59,175 81,156 468,575
15 Iowa 381,015 2 82,216 1 105 463,339
16 Nebraska 332,065 3,107 69,914 1,584 852 407,522
17 North Carolina 1,344 2,841 309,954 4,679 318,819
18 Tennessee 30,834 280 50,126 145,871 23,515 250,625
19 New York 153,033 69,933 19,490 2,574 245,029
20 Oklahoma 16,626 7,115 115,007 39,950 59,614 238,312
Other States 161,651 7,907 59,085 424,528 120,823 773,994
Grand Total 11,210,627 167,847 4,350,704 2,209,457 1,321,290 19,259,925

 

South Dakota, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, and Arkansas accounted for about half of the prevented plant land in the United States with approximately 9.5 million acres. South Dakota led the United States with about 3.8 million acres, more than twice that of any other state. Corn, soybeans, and wheat were the top three prevented plant crops accounting for 17.7 million acres. Traditional grain belt regions reported the largest share of prevented plant acres in the United States.

Prevented Plant Acres in Nebraska

As of August 1, the USDA Farm Service Agency reported 417,125 acres of prevented plant land in Nebraska, 407,522 of which would have been planted to the state’s major row crops (Tables 1 and 2). Eleven of Nebraska’s 93 counties reported more than 11,000 acres each of prevented plant.

Holt County accounted for 47,292 acres or over 10% of the state’s total. Areas of northeast Nebraska, including Holt County, had an unusually wet fall followed by a series of heavy spring rains that didn’t allow for fieldwork. From October 1 to August 15, O’Neill has had 33.35 inches of precipitation, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center. This compares to a 30-year normal (1981-2010) of 21.40 inches. Atkinson has had 29.42 inches, compared to a normal of 20.82 inches.

The top five Nebraska counties with prevented plant acres are: Holt – 47,292 acres, Merrick – 27,011 acres, Pierce – 17,207 acres, Burt – 14,759 acres, and Richardson – 14,487 acres (Table 2).

The number of prevented planted acres across the state varied, depending on a county’s location. A considerable amount of prevent planted acres occurred in counties that bordered or incorporated streams, rivers, or other bodies of water. These areas included counties along the northern and eastern tier of the state bordering the Niobrara and Missouri rivers between Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. Roads, bridges, and municipalities also suffered excessive damages in these counties as well as across Nebraska.

Considerations for Producers

Producers facing prevented plant or failed cropland acreages need to maintain good communication on disaster-related issues with their crop insurance agent and local USDA FSA service center. Also, other federal, state or local authorities may need to be informed. Maintaining direct lines of communication with the appropriate government entity or insurance company ensures producers understand their rights and responsibilities on properties impacted by a natural disaster.

Table 2. USDA Farm Service Agency prevented plant acres by county in Nebraska, August 2019a
Rank County Prevented
Plant Acres		 Rank County Prevented
Plant Acres		 Rank County Prevented
Plant Acres
1 Holt 47,292 32 Custer 4,262 63 Wayne 1,185
2 Merrick 27,011 33 Douglas 4,135 64 Keith 1,146
3 Pierce 17,207 34 Cuming 3,845 65 Perkins 1,116
4 Burt 14,759 35 Cedar 3,699 66 Polk 1,040
5 Richardson 14,487 36 Brown 3,388 67 Frontier 1,026
6 Nemaha 13,876 37 Gage 3,186 68 Hamilton 1,002
7 Dodge 13,156 38 Cherry 3,126 69 Dixon 995
8 Knox 13,051 39 Webster 3,069 70 Fillmore 928
9 Nance 12,844 40 Hayes 2,770 71 Banner 872
10 Boyd 12,029 41 Buffalo 2,748 72 Lincoln 869
11 Washington 11,790 42 Sarpy 2,666 73 Thurston 859
12 Valley 9,076 43 Johnson 2,580 74 Jefferson 737
13 Pawnee 8,480 44 Furnas 2,301 75 Dakota 720
14 Antelope 8,456 45 Franklin 2,255 76 Sherman 711
15 Madison 7,881 46 Thayer 2,199 77 Garfield 707
16 Platte 7,798 47 Deuel 2,133 78 Chase 598
17 Otoe 7,454 48 Phelps 1,943 79 Kearney 489
18 Wheeler 7,244 49 Boone 1,922 80 Adams 443
19 Butler 7,106 50 Gosper 1,852 81 Scotts Bluff 266
20 Box Butte 6,906 51 Seward 1,838 82 Logan 245
21 Hall 6,657 52 Stanton 1,819 83 Thomas 240
22 Nuckolls 6,271 53 Kimball 1,816 84 Morrill 208
23 Saunders 6,265 54 Lancaster 1,770 85 Hitchcock 171
24 Cheyenne 5,812 55 Greeley 1,559 86 Loup 107
25 Dawson 5,448 56 York 1,554 87 McPherson 19
26 Colfax 5,404 57 Harlan 1,463 88 Arthur 0
27 Red Willow 5,200 58 Keya Paha 1,462 89 Blaine 0
28 Howard 5,160 59 Garden 1,402 90 Dundy 0
29 Cass 4,762 60 Saline 1,376 91 Grant 0
30 Rock 4,508 61 Clay 1,332 92 Hooker 0
31 Sheridan 4,291 62 Dawes, North Siouxb 1,275 93 South Siouxb 0
