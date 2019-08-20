400,000 acres of prevented plant land in Neb.

LINCOLN — Crop producers across Nebraska reported more than 400,000 acres of prevented plant land in 2019, according to data published last week by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). In total, the USDA reported more than 19.3 million acres of prevented plant cropland across the United States for the current growing season. Nationally, Nebraska ranked 16th among states with prevented plant acres.

Table 1. USDA Farm Service Agency prevented plant acres by state, August 2019a Rank State Corn Sorghum Soybeans Wheat Otherb Total 1 South Dakota 2,845,194 31,135 850,864 126,403 10,970 3,864,567 2 Illinois 1,140,026 786 330,638 27,107 3,175 1,501,731 3 Ohio 880,992 4 598,981 5,833 109 1,485,919 4 Missouri 744,273 2,285 477,731 84,389 79,531 1,388,209 5 Arkansas 325,154 6,536 190,469 255,664 549,531 1,327,353 6 Minnesota 999,513 2 161,528 7,608 1,928 1,170,579 7 Indiana 708,746 624 231,161 3,562 122 944,215 8 Michigan 498,046 19 349,481 20,366 2,114 870,026 9 Texas 174,821 57,964 9,071 375,798 248,863 866,517 10 North Dakota 574,197 — 193,348 59,238 3,868 830,650 11 Kansas 218,182 49,334 157,070 187,466 16,759 628,812 12 Mississippi 350,569 123 115,479 46,722 109,430 622,323 13 Wisconsin 457,158 49 125,281 8,749 1,571 592,808 14 Louisiana 217,186 576 110,482 59,175 81,156 468,575 15 Iowa 381,015 2 82,216 1 105 463,339 16 Nebraska 332,065 3,107 69,914 1,584 852 407,522 17 North Carolina 1,344 — 2,841 309,954 4,679 318,819 18 Tennessee 30,834 280 50,126 145,871 23,515 250,625 19 New York 153,033 — 69,933 19,490 2,574 245,029 20 Oklahoma 16,626 7,115 115,007 39,950 59,614 238,312 Other States 161,651 7,907 59,085 424,528 120,823 773,994 Grand Total 11,210,627 167,847 4,350,704 2,209,457 1,321,290 19,259,925

South Dakota, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, and Arkansas accounted for about half of the prevented plant land in the United States with approximately 9.5 million acres. South Dakota led the United States with about 3.8 million acres, more than twice that of any other state. Corn, soybeans, and wheat were the top three prevented plant crops accounting for 17.7 million acres. Traditional grain belt regions reported the largest share of prevented plant acres in the United States.

Prevented Plant Acres in Nebraska

As of August 1, the USDA Farm Service Agency reported 417,125 acres of prevented plant land in Nebraska, 407,522 of which would have been planted to the state’s major row crops (Tables 1 and 2). Eleven of Nebraska’s 93 counties reported more than 11,000 acres each of prevented plant.

Holt County accounted for 47,292 acres or over 10% of the state’s total. Areas of northeast Nebraska, including Holt County, had an unusually wet fall followed by a series of heavy spring rains that didn’t allow for fieldwork. From October 1 to August 15, O’Neill has had 33.35 inches of precipitation, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center. This compares to a 30-year normal (1981-2010) of 21.40 inches. Atkinson has had 29.42 inches, compared to a normal of 20.82 inches.

The top five Nebraska counties with prevented plant acres are: Holt – 47,292 acres, Merrick – 27,011 acres, Pierce – 17,207 acres, Burt – 14,759 acres, and Richardson – 14,487 acres (Table 2).

The number of prevented planted acres across the state varied, depending on a county’s location. A considerable amount of prevent planted acres occurred in counties that bordered or incorporated streams, rivers, or other bodies of water. These areas included counties along the northern and eastern tier of the state bordering the Niobrara and Missouri rivers between Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. Roads, bridges, and municipalities also suffered excessive damages in these counties as well as across Nebraska.

Considerations for Producers

Producers facing prevented plant or failed cropland acreages need to maintain good communication on disaster-related issues with their crop insurance agent and local USDA FSA service center. Also, other federal, state or local authorities may need to be informed. Maintaining direct lines of communication with the appropriate government entity or insurance company ensures producers understand their rights and responsibilities on properties impacted by a natural disaster.

References

USDA-Farm Service Agency. (2019, August 12). FSA News Releases for USDA Farm Service Agency. Report: Farmers Prevented from Planting Crops on More than 19 Million Acres, retrieved August 12, 2019, from the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.

USDA-Farm Service Agency. (2019, August 12). Crop Acreage Data Reported to FSA. 2019 Crop Year as of August 1, 2019, retrieved August 14, 2019, from United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.