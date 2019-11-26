class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423233 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
State winners of National Wheat Yield Contest

BY National Wheat Foundation | November 26, 2019
The National Wheat Foundation (NWF) recently announced the national winners for the 2019 National Wheat Yield Contest. NWF is now announcing the state winners for the 2019 Contest which includes 115 growers from 24 states. The Foundation’s National Wheat Yield Contest offers growers the opportunity to compete with farmers from across the United States and improve their production practices through new and innovative techniques.

“If you asked the general public where they think wheat is grown, they would say states like Kansas or Nebraska,” stated Foundation Board President Wayne Hurst. “The National Wheat Yield Contest breaks this assumption, and truly shows the diversity the wheat crop provides growers to be grown from the East to the West Coast and in between.”

The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

“NWF would like to thank each grower for enrolling in the wheat yield contest and our sponsors for helping to make the contest available to wheat growers in the U.S.,” continued Hurst. “As the contest continues to grow, we hope to see growers from new states enter the contest and include wheat farmers from states not recognized in this year’s batch of winners.”

WINTER WHEAT – DRYLAND

Name

 
Field State
Variety

 
Final Yield
USDA Cty Avg
% Increase
State Rank
National Rank
Stuart Sanderson
AL
Pioneer
26R10
95.97
79
 
1st
 
Nick McMichen
AL
Pioneer
26R41
74.57
61
 
2nd
 
Marc Arnusch
CO
WestBred
WB4418
120.92
36
 
1st
 
Rodney Ham
CO
KWA
Oakley CL
115.44
49
 
2nd
 
Doug Stout
ID
WestBred
Keldin
181.93
73
 
1st
1st high yield
Joshua Jones
ID
Limagrain
Jet 70% Touchstone 30%
114.82
73
 
2nd
 
Dave Duncan
ID
WestBred
WB1529
99.79
61
 
3rd
 
Kyle Duncan
ID
WestBred
WB1529
99.60
61
63.28%
1-%
 
Matt Schaefer
IL
AgriMAXX
475
118.05
68
 
1st
 
Matt Wehmeyer
IL
AgriMAXX
454
115.47
70
 
2nd
 
Douglas Morehouse
IN
Croplan
CP9081
106.85
74
 
1st
 
Douglas Morehouse
IN
Croplan
CP9415
95.66
74
 
2nd
 
Alec Horton
KS
WestBred
WB4792
146.81
32
 
1st
4th high yield
Ken Horton
KS
WestBred
WB4792
138.24
32
 
2nd
 
Rick Horton
KS
WestBred
WB4792
132.00
30
340.00%
1-%
3rd %increase
Matt Horton
KS
LCS
Revere
123.64
32
286.38%
2-%
 
John Grabbe
KS
WestBred
WB-Grainfield
116.80
34
243.53%
4-%
 
Jim Sipes
KS
WestBred
Winterhawk
95.68
26
268.00%
3-%
 
Sterling Edwards
KY
AgriMAXX
485
126.90
78
 
1st
 
Jeff Coke
KY
Pioneer
25R50
114.64
79
 
2nd
 
William Willard
MD
Pioneer
25R40
117.22
65
 
1st
 
Nick Suwyn
MI
AgriPro
SY-100
165.65
66
 
1st
3rd high yield
Dwight Bartle
MI
DF Seeds
DF112
125.39
86
 
2nd
 
Randy Eschenburg
MI
Ag Canada Res
AC Mountain
93.47
77
 
3rd
 
David Rohlfing
MO
Pioneer
25R77
117.21
43
 
1st
 
Mark Lehenbauer
MO
Pioneer
25R40
99.96
53
 
2nd
 
Mark Peterson
MO
Pioneer
25R61
96.33
64
 
3rd
 
Robert Grubb
MT
WestBred
Keldin
114.20
39
 
1st
 
Arthur Roberts
NC
USG
USG 3118
115.66
67
 
1st
 
Felton Outland
NC
AgriMAXX
473
103.96
64
 
2nd
 
Walt Gerard
NC
AgriPro
SY Viper
65.69
58
 
3rd
 
Todd Hoff
ND
WestBred
Keldin
74.64
31
 
1st
 
Ed Evertson
NE
PlainsGold
Langin
146.77
37
 
1st
5th High Yield
Travis Freeburg
NE
AgriPro
Monument
125.04
27
363.11%
1-%
2nd %increase
Richard Keiser
NE
PlainsGold
Sunshine
122.70
54
 
2nd
 
Matt Klingman
NE
Husker Genetics
Ruth
121.39
35
246.83%
2-%
 
Doug Liess
NE
Croplan
CP7869
108.89
45
141.98%
4-%
 
Scott Bohn
NE
WestBred
WB4303
97.66
35
179.03%
3-%
 
Eric Eachus
NJ
Dyna-Gro
Shirley
140.54
56
 
1st
 
Sam Santini
NJ
Growmark FS
840
117.37
70
 
2nd
 
Douglas Goyings
OH
Strike
403
109.15
71
 
1st
 
Larry Gerken
OH
Strike
403
104.68
77
 
2nd
 
Keith Kemp
OH
Pioneer
25R61
103.86
76
 
3rd
 
Martin Quigley
OH
Dyna-Gro
9862
96.13
71
35.39%
1-%
 
Anthony

Stuckey
OH
Pioneer
25R25
89.66
83
8.02%
3-%
 
Dave Cunningham
OH
Pioneer
25R50
89.47
79
13.25%
2-%
 
Lauren Foutch
OK
WestBred
WB4303
106.06
61
 
1st
 
Raymond Parrish
OK
WestBred
WB4269
102.36
34
 
2nd
 
CR Freeman
OK
Westbred
WB4515
95.29
22
333.14%
1-%
4th %increase
Matt Schupbach
OK
WestBred
WB4303
90.24
36
150.67%
2-%
 
Cody Sloan
OK
AgriMAXX
473
50.19
47
6.79%
3-%
 
Tom Duyck
OR
ORCF
Rosalyn
191.66
112
71.13%
1st
Bin Buster
Jim Hershey
PA
Pioneer
25R74
127.69
83
 
1st
 
Karl Dirks
PA
LSS
LSS01M17
122.67
83
 
2nd
 
Leslie Bowman
PA
Pioneer
25R40
121.90
68
 
3rd
 
Darrel Martin
PA
Chemgrow
Crisfield
116.74
83
40.65%
2-%
 
David Clark
PA
Dyna-Gro
9772
101.15
68
48.75%
1-%
 
Rebecca Nearhoof
PA
Dyna-Gro
9600
88.39
68
29.99%
3-%
 
Lee Linnell
SD
WestBred
WB4462
70.90
53
 
1st
 
Blaise Wilde
TX
OK Genetics,Inc.
Lonerider
96.15
25
 
1st
 
Shawn Kimbrell
TX
WestBred
WINTERHAWK
70.93
15
372.87%
1-%
1st %increase
Jason Beechinor
WA
Limagrain
Artdeco
167.95
75
 
1st
2nd high yield
Garrett Warren
WA
Syngenta/Limagrain
Assure 50%/ Tandem 50%
132.27
72
 
2nd
 
Bob Stueckle
WA
McGregor Seed
MPress
128.55
70
 
3rd
 
Brian Cochrane
WA
WSU
Curiosity
85.89
35
145.40%
1-%
 
Greg Lucht
WA
WestBred
KELDIN
77.63
59
31.58%
2-%
 
David Dobbins
WA
WestBred
KELDIN
69.52
59
17.83%
3-%
 
Ty Anderson
WY
Croplan
CP7909
119.32
30
297.73%
1-%
5th %Increase
Kyle Bowman
WY
AgriPro
Wolf
92.13
30
207.10%
2nd
 

WINTER WHEAT – IRRIGATED

Name
Field State
Variety
Final Yield
USDA Cty Avg
% Increase
State Rank
National Rank
Marc Arnusch
CO
WestBred
WB4418
210.52
36
 
1st
1st high yield
Jerry Cooksey
CO
PlainsGold
Canvas
148.57
39
 
2nd
 
Jill Arnusch
CO
Limagrain
LCS Fusion AX
87.07
36
 
3rd
 
Rick Pearson
ID
AgriPro
SY Ovation
211.59
123
 
1st
Bin Buster
Brett Oelke
KS
WestBred
WB4303
132.21
35
 
1st
 
Brian Palm
NE
WestBred
WB4303
140.90
63
 
1st
 
David Cornelius
NE
WestBred
WB4418
127.56
50
 
2nd
 
Richard Roes
NE
AgriPro
SY Wolf
119.60
79
 
3rd
 
Kody Stricker
NE
WestBred
WB4303
117.56
79
48.81%
3-%
 
Brock Terrell
NE
WestBred
WB-Grainfield
117.18
38
208.37%
1-%
 
Marjean Terrell
NE
WestBred
WB4462
87.07
38
129.13%
2-%
 
Victoria Carroll
OR
WestBred
WB4303
193.59
31
 
1st
 
Phillip Gross
WA
WestBred
WB4394
200.48
51
 
1st
2nd high yield
Chris Gross
WA
LCS
Jet
174.46
59
 
2nd
 
David Gross
WA
WestBred
WB4311
172.40
58
 
3rd
 
Jason Beechinor
WA
Limagrain
Tandem
167.53
75
123.37%
1-%
 
Ty Anderson
WY
WestBred
WB4462
143.21
30
 
1st
 

SPRING WHEAT – DRYLAND

Name
Field State
Variety
Final Yield
USDA Cty Avg
% Increase
State winners
National Rank
Trevor Stout
ID
WestBred
WB9668
111.13
73
 
1st
1st high yield
Brian Lacey
MN
WestBred
WB9479
103.04
61
 
1st
2nd high yield
Orin Knutson
MN
WestBred
WB9590
98.18
55
78.51%
1-%
3rd %increase
Matthew Krueger
MN
WestBred
WB9590
98.01
65
 
2nd
 
Derrick Enos
MT
LCS
Trigger
94.95
28
239.11%
1st-%
1st %increase
Doug Manning
MT
WestBred
WB9668
94.18
61
 
1st
 
Jon Wert
ND
Limagrain
Trigger
101.25
40
 
1st
3rd high yield
Jamie Schurhamer
ND
AgriPro
Sy Valda
99.86
49
 
2nd
 
Brian O’Toole
ND
21st Century Genetics
TCG Heartland
98.16
60
 
3rd
 
Kent Pfaff
ND
CROPLAN
3530
97.57
47
107.60%
3-%
 
Doug & Janelle

Fitterer
ND
WestBred
WB9590
96.07
33
191.12%
1-%
2nd %increase
Justin Eikamp
ND
AgriPro
SY Rockford
69.60
31
124.52%
2-%
 
Brent Robertson
NE
WestBred
WB9719
72.64
50
 
1st
 
Brian Schafer
NE
WestBred
WB9719
59.92
45
 
2nd
 
Rick Westlake
NE
WestBred
WB9719
45.62
38
 
3rd
 
Todd Hanten
SD
Limagrain
Trigger
77.66
63
 
1st
 
Charles Gross
WA
WestBred
WB9668
75.07
59
 
1st
 

SPRING WHEAT – IRRIGATED

NAME
Field State
Variety
Final Yield
USDA Cty Avg
State winners
National Rank
Marc Arnusch
CO
WestBred
WB9668
73.12
36
1st
 
Brett Arnusch
CO
WestBred
WB7328
71.91
36
2nd
 
Terry Wilcox
ID
WestBred
WB9668
151.40
89
1st
2nd High Yield
Kyrel Andrus
ID
WestBred
WB7589
148.37
89
2nd
 
Blake Hansen
ID
WestBred
WB9668
121.09
112
3rd
 
Mark Coverdell
MT
WestBred
WB9879CLP
123.61
46
1st
 
Bill, Sherri, Russ

Hocker
MT
WestBred
WB6121
114.95
72
2nd
 
Monte Leidenix
ND
WestBred
WB9590
108.73
43
1st
 
Larry Carroll
OR
WestBred
WB9662
127.62
31
1st
 
Derek Friehe
WA
WestBred
WB9668
180.77
115
1st
1st High Yield
Jerry Gross
WA
WestBred
WB9662
119.91
58
2nd
 

The Contest is made possible by these Corporate Sponsors – Ardent Mills, AgriMaxx, BASF, Corteva, Croplan/Winfield, Indigo Ag, Grain Craft, John Deere, LCS, Mennel Milling, Miller Milling, Syngenta, and WestBred.

*There were two measures to determine winners. 1. By the percentage increase their yield exceeds the most recent 5-year Olympic county average as determined by USDA. 2. Highest Yields

**Final yield in bushels/acre

The national winners attending the 2020 Commodity Classic will be recognized during a reception celebrating the Contest and its winners. The 2020 Classic will be held in San Antonio, Texas from February 27th – February 29th. Official rules and entry details for the 2020 Contest will be available by January 1st, 2020 at www.yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org. 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
