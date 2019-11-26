State winners of National Wheat Yield Contest

The National Wheat Foundation (NWF) recently announced the national winners for the 2019 National Wheat Yield Contest. NWF is now announcing the state winners for the 2019 Contest which includes 115 growers from 24 states. The Foundation’s National Wheat Yield Contest offers growers the opportunity to compete with farmers from across the United States and improve their production practices through new and innovative techniques.
“If you asked the general public where they think wheat is grown, they would say states like Kansas or Nebraska,” stated Foundation Board President Wayne Hurst. “The National Wheat Yield Contest breaks this assumption, and truly shows the diversity the wheat crop provides growers to be grown from the East to the West Coast and in between.”
The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.
“NWF would like to thank each grower for enrolling in the wheat yield contest and our sponsors for helping to make the contest available to wheat growers in the U.S.,” continued Hurst. “As the contest continues to grow, we hope to see growers from new states enter the contest and include wheat farmers from states not recognized in this year’s batch of winners.”
WINTER WHEAT – DRYLAND
|
Name
|
Field State
|
Variety
|
Final Yield
|
USDA Cty Avg
|
% Increase
|
State Rank
|
National Rank
|
Stuart Sanderson
|
AL
|
Pioneer
|
26R10
|
95.97
|
79
|
|
1st
|
|
Nick McMichen
|
AL
|
Pioneer
|
26R41
|
74.57
|
61
|
|
2nd
|
|
Marc Arnusch
|
CO
|
WestBred
|
WB4418
|
120.92
|
36
|
|
1st
|
|
Rodney Ham
|
CO
|
KWA
|
Oakley CL
|
115.44
|
49
|
|
2nd
|
|
Doug Stout
|
ID
|
WestBred
|
Keldin
|
181.93
|
73
|
|
1st
|
1st high yield
|
Joshua Jones
|
ID
|
Limagrain
|
Jet 70% Touchstone 30%
|
114.82
|
73
|
|
2nd
|
|
Dave Duncan
|
ID
|
WestBred
|
WB1529
|
99.79
|
61
|
|
3rd
|
|
Kyle Duncan
|
ID
|
WestBred
|
WB1529
|
99.60
|
61
|
63.28%
|
1-%
|
|
Matt Schaefer
|
IL
|
AgriMAXX
|
475
|
118.05
|
68
|
|
1st
|
|
Matt Wehmeyer
|
IL
|
AgriMAXX
|
454
|
115.47
|
70
|
|
2nd
|
|
Douglas Morehouse
|
IN
|
Croplan
|
CP9081
|
106.85
|
74
|
|
1st
|
|
Douglas Morehouse
|
IN
|
Croplan
|
CP9415
|
95.66
|
74
|
|
2nd
|
|
Alec Horton
|
KS
|
WestBred
|
WB4792
|
146.81
|
32
|
|
1st
|
4th high yield
|
Ken Horton
|
KS
|
WestBred
|
WB4792
|
138.24
|
32
|
|
2nd
|
|
Rick Horton
|
KS
|
WestBred
|
WB4792
|
132.00
|
30
|
340.00%
|
1-%
|
3rd %increase
|
Matt Horton
|
KS
|
LCS
|
Revere
|
123.64
|
32
|
286.38%
|
2-%
|
|
John Grabbe
|
KS
|
WestBred
|
WB-Grainfield
|
116.80
|
34
|
243.53%
|
4-%
|
|
Jim Sipes
|
KS
|
WestBred
|
Winterhawk
|
95.68
|
26
|
268.00%
|
3-%
|
|
Sterling Edwards
|
KY
|
AgriMAXX
|
485
|
126.90
|
78
|
|
1st
|
|
Jeff Coke
|
KY
|
Pioneer
|
25R50
|
114.64
|
79
|
|
2nd
|
|
William Willard
|
MD
|
Pioneer
|
25R40
|
117.22
|
65
|
|
1st
|
|
Nick Suwyn
|
MI
|
AgriPro
|
SY-100
|
165.65
|
66
|
|
1st
|
3rd high yield
|
Dwight Bartle
|
MI
|
DF Seeds
|
DF112
|
125.39
|
86
|
|
2nd
|
|
Randy Eschenburg
|
MI
|
Ag Canada Res
|
AC Mountain
|
93.47
|
77
|
|
3rd
|
|
David Rohlfing
|
MO
|
Pioneer
|
25R77
|
117.21
|
43
|
|
1st
|
|
Mark Lehenbauer
|
MO
|
Pioneer
|
25R40
|
99.96
|
53
|
|
2nd
|
|
Mark Peterson
|
MO
|
Pioneer
|
25R61
|
96.33
|
64
|
|
3rd
|
|
Robert Grubb
|
MT
|
WestBred
|
Keldin
|
114.20
|
39
|
|
1st
|
|
Arthur Roberts
|
NC
|
USG
|
USG 3118
|
115.66
|
67
|
|
1st
|
|
Felton Outland
|
NC
|
AgriMAXX
|
473
|
103.96
|
64
|
|
2nd
|
|
Walt Gerard
|
NC
|
AgriPro
|
SY Viper
|
65.69
|
58
|
|
3rd
|
|
Todd Hoff
|
ND
|
WestBred
|
Keldin
|
74.64
|
31
|
|
1st
|
|
Ed Evertson
|
NE
|
PlainsGold
|
Langin
|
146.77
|
37
|
|
1st
|
5th High Yield
|
Travis Freeburg
|
NE
|
AgriPro
|
Monument
|
125.04
|
27
|
363.11%
|
1-%
|
2nd %increase
|
Richard Keiser
|
NE
|
PlainsGold
|
Sunshine
|
122.70
|
54
|
|
2nd
|
|
Matt Klingman
|
NE
|
Husker Genetics
|
Ruth
|
121.39
|
35
|
246.83%
|
2-%
|
|
Doug Liess
|
NE
|
Croplan
|
CP7869
|
108.89
|
45
|
141.98%
|
4-%
|
|
Scott Bohn
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB4303
|
97.66
|
35
|
179.03%
|
3-%
|
|
Eric Eachus
|
NJ
|
Dyna-Gro
|
Shirley
|
140.54
|
56
|
|
1st
|
|
Sam Santini
|
NJ
|
Growmark FS
|
840
|
117.37
|
70
|
|
2nd
|
|
Douglas Goyings
|
OH
|
Strike
|
403
|
109.15
|
71
|
|
1st
|
|
Larry Gerken
|
OH
|
Strike
|
403
|
104.68
|
77
|
|
2nd
|
|
Keith Kemp
|
OH
|
Pioneer
|
25R61
|
103.86
|
76
|
|
3rd
|
|
Martin Quigley
|
OH
|
Dyna-Gro
|
9862
|
96.13
|
71
|
35.39%
|
1-%
|
|
Anthony
Stuckey
|
OH
|
Pioneer
|
25R25
|
89.66
|
83
|
8.02%
|
3-%
|
|
Dave Cunningham
|
OH
|
Pioneer
|
25R50
|
89.47
|
79
|
13.25%
|
2-%
|
|
Lauren Foutch
|
OK
|
WestBred
|
WB4303
|
106.06
|
61
|
|
1st
|
|
Raymond Parrish
|
OK
|
WestBred
|
WB4269
|
102.36
|
34
|
|
2nd
|
|
CR Freeman
|
OK
|
Westbred
|
WB4515
|
95.29
|
22
|
333.14%
|
1-%
|
4th %increase
|
Matt Schupbach
|
OK
|
WestBred
|
WB4303
|
90.24
|
36
|
150.67%
|
2-%
|
|
Cody Sloan
|
OK
|
AgriMAXX
|
473
|
50.19
|
47
|
6.79%
|
3-%
|
|
Tom Duyck
|
OR
|
ORCF
|
Rosalyn
|
191.66
|
112
|
71.13%
|
1st
|
Bin Buster
|
Jim Hershey
|
PA
|
Pioneer
|
25R74
|
127.69
|
83
|
|
1st
|
|
Karl Dirks
|
PA
|
LSS
|
LSS01M17
|
122.67
|
83
|
|
2nd
|
|
Leslie Bowman
|
PA
|
Pioneer
|
25R40
|
121.90
|
68
|
|
3rd
|
|
Darrel Martin
|
PA
|
Chemgrow
|
Crisfield
|
116.74
|
83
|
40.65%
|
2-%
|
|
David Clark
|
PA
|
Dyna-Gro
|
9772
|
101.15
|
68
|
48.75%
|
1-%
|
|
Rebecca Nearhoof
|
PA
|
Dyna-Gro
|
9600
|
88.39
|
68
|
29.99%
|
3-%
|
|
Lee Linnell
|
SD
|
WestBred
|
WB4462
|
70.90
|
53
|
|
1st
|
|
Blaise Wilde
|
TX
|
OK Genetics,Inc.
|
Lonerider
|
96.15
|
25
|
|
1st
|
|
Shawn Kimbrell
|
TX
|
WestBred
|
WINTERHAWK
|
70.93
|
15
|
372.87%
|
1-%
|
1st %increase
|
Jason Beechinor
|
WA
|
Limagrain
|
Artdeco
|
167.95
|
75
|
|
1st
|
2nd high yield
|
Garrett Warren
|
WA
|
Syngenta/Limagrain
|
Assure 50%/ Tandem 50%
|
132.27
|
72
|
|
2nd
|
|
Bob Stueckle
|
WA
|
McGregor Seed
|
MPress
|
128.55
|
70
|
|
3rd
|
|
Brian Cochrane
|
WA
|
WSU
|
Curiosity
|
85.89
|
35
|
145.40%
|
1-%
|
|
Greg Lucht
|
WA
|
WestBred
|
KELDIN
|
77.63
|
59
|
31.58%
|
2-%
|
|
David Dobbins
|
WA
|
WestBred
|
KELDIN
|
69.52
|
59
|
17.83%
|
3-%
|
|
Ty Anderson
|
WY
|
Croplan
|
CP7909
|
119.32
|
30
|
297.73%
|
1-%
|
5th %Increase
|
Kyle Bowman
|
WY
|
AgriPro
|
Wolf
|
92.13
|
30
|
207.10%
|
2nd
|
WINTER WHEAT – IRRIGATED
|
Name
|
Field State
|
Variety
|
Final Yield
|
USDA Cty Avg
|
% Increase
|
State Rank
|
National Rank
|
Marc Arnusch
|
CO
|
WestBred
|
WB4418
|
210.52
|
36
|
|
1st
|
1st high yield
|
Jerry Cooksey
|
CO
|
PlainsGold
|
Canvas
|
148.57
|
39
|
|
2nd
|
|
Jill Arnusch
|
CO
|
Limagrain
|
LCS Fusion AX
|
87.07
|
36
|
|
3rd
|
|
Rick Pearson
|
ID
|
AgriPro
|
SY Ovation
|
211.59
|
123
|
|
1st
|
Bin Buster
|
Brett Oelke
|
KS
|
WestBred
|
WB4303
|
132.21
|
35
|
|
1st
|
|
Brian Palm
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB4303
|
140.90
|
63
|
|
1st
|
|
David Cornelius
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB4418
|
127.56
|
50
|
|
2nd
|
|
Richard Roes
|
NE
|
AgriPro
|
SY Wolf
|
119.60
|
79
|
|
3rd
|
|
Kody Stricker
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB4303
|
117.56
|
79
|
48.81%
|
3-%
|
|
Brock Terrell
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB-Grainfield
|
117.18
|
38
|
208.37%
|
1-%
|
|
Marjean Terrell
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB4462
|
87.07
|
38
|
129.13%
|
2-%
|
|
Victoria Carroll
|
OR
|
WestBred
|
WB4303
|
193.59
|
31
|
|
1st
|
|
Phillip Gross
|
WA
|
WestBred
|
WB4394
|
200.48
|
51
|
|
1st
|
2nd high yield
|
Chris Gross
|
WA
|
LCS
|
Jet
|
174.46
|
59
|
|
2nd
|
|
David Gross
|
WA
|
WestBred
|
WB4311
|
172.40
|
58
|
|
3rd
|
|
Jason Beechinor
|
WA
|
Limagrain
|
Tandem
|
167.53
|
75
|
123.37%
|
1-%
|
|
Ty Anderson
|
WY
|
WestBred
|
WB4462
|
143.21
|
30
|
|
1st
|
SPRING WHEAT – DRYLAND
|
Name
|
Field State
|
Variety
|
Final Yield
|
USDA Cty Avg
|
% Increase
|
State winners
|
National Rank
|
Trevor Stout
|
ID
|
WestBred
|
WB9668
|
111.13
|
73
|
|
1st
|
1st high yield
|
Brian Lacey
|
MN
|
WestBred
|
WB9479
|
103.04
|
61
|
|
1st
|
2nd high yield
|
Orin Knutson
|
MN
|
WestBred
|
WB9590
|
98.18
|
55
|
78.51%
|
1-%
|
3rd %increase
|
Matthew Krueger
|
MN
|
WestBred
|
WB9590
|
98.01
|
65
|
|
2nd
|
|
Derrick Enos
|
MT
|
LCS
|
Trigger
|
94.95
|
28
|
239.11%
|
1st-%
|
1st %increase
|
Doug Manning
|
MT
|
WestBred
|
WB9668
|
94.18
|
61
|
|
1st
|
|
Jon Wert
|
ND
|
Limagrain
|
Trigger
|
101.25
|
40
|
|
1st
|
3rd high yield
|
Jamie Schurhamer
|
ND
|
AgriPro
|
Sy Valda
|
99.86
|
49
|
|
2nd
|
|
Brian O’Toole
|
ND
|
21st Century Genetics
|
TCG Heartland
|
98.16
|
60
|
|
3rd
|
|
Kent Pfaff
|
ND
|
CROPLAN
|
3530
|
97.57
|
47
|
107.60%
|
3-%
|
|
Doug & Janelle
Fitterer
|
ND
|
WestBred
|
WB9590
|
96.07
|
33
|
191.12%
|
1-%
|
2nd %increase
|
Justin Eikamp
|
ND
|
AgriPro
|
SY Rockford
|
69.60
|
31
|
124.52%
|
2-%
|
|
Brent Robertson
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB9719
|
72.64
|
50
|
|
1st
|
|
Brian Schafer
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB9719
|
59.92
|
45
|
|
2nd
|
|
Rick Westlake
|
NE
|
WestBred
|
WB9719
|
45.62
|
38
|
|
3rd
|
|
Todd Hanten
|
SD
|
Limagrain
|
Trigger
|
77.66
|
63
|
|
1st
|
|
Charles Gross
|
WA
|
WestBred
|
WB9668
|
75.07
|
59
|
|
1st
|
SPRING WHEAT – IRRIGATED
|
NAME
|
Field State
|
Variety
|
Final Yield
|
USDA Cty Avg
|
State winners
|
National Rank
|
Marc Arnusch
|
CO
|
WestBred
|
WB9668
|
73.12
|
36
|
1st
|
|
Brett Arnusch
|
CO
|
WestBred
|
WB7328
|
71.91
|
36
|
2nd
|
|
Terry Wilcox
|
ID
|
WestBred
|
WB9668
|
151.40
|
89
|
1st
|
2nd High Yield
|
Kyrel Andrus
|
ID
|
WestBred
|
WB7589
|
148.37
|
89
|
2nd
|
|
Blake Hansen
|
ID
|
WestBred
|
WB9668
|
121.09
|
112
|
3rd
|
|
Mark Coverdell
|
MT
|
WestBred
|
WB9879CLP
|
123.61
|
46
|
1st
|
|
Bill, Sherri, Russ
Hocker
|
MT
|
WestBred
|
WB6121
|
114.95
|
72
|
2nd
|
|
Monte Leidenix
|
ND
|
WestBred
|
WB9590
|
108.73
|
43
|
1st
|
|
Larry Carroll
|
OR
|
WestBred
|
WB9662
|
127.62
|
31
|
1st
|
|
Derek Friehe
|
WA
|
WestBred
|
WB9668
|
180.77
|
115
|
1st
|
1st High Yield
|
Jerry Gross
|
WA
|
WestBred
|
WB9662
|
119.91
|
58
|
2nd
|
The Contest is made possible by these Corporate Sponsors – Ardent Mills, AgriMaxx, BASF, Corteva, Croplan/Winfield, Indigo Ag, Grain Craft, John Deere, LCS, Mennel Milling, Miller Milling, Syngenta, and WestBred.
*There were two measures to determine winners. 1. By the percentage increase their yield exceeds the most recent 5-year Olympic county average as determined by USDA. 2. Highest Yields
**Final yield in bushels/acre
The national winners attending the 2020 Commodity Classic will be recognized during a reception celebrating the Contest and its winners. The 2020 Classic will be held in San Antonio, Texas from February 27th – February 29th. Official rules and entry details for the 2020 Contest will be available by January 1st, 2020 at www.yieldcontest.