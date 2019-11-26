State winners of National Wheat Yield Contest

The National Wheat Foundation (NWF) recently announced the national winners for the 2019 National Wheat Yield Contest. NWF is now announcing the state winners for the 2019 Contest which includes 115 growers from 24 states. The Foundation’s National Wheat Yield Contest offers growers the opportunity to compete with farmers from across the United States and improve their production practices through new and innovative techniques.

“If you asked the general public where they think wheat is grown, they would say states like Kansas or Nebraska,” stated Foundation Board President Wayne Hurst. “The National Wheat Yield Contest breaks this assumption, and truly shows the diversity the wheat crop provides growers to be grown from the East to the West Coast and in between.”

The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

“NWF would like to thank each grower for enrolling in the wheat yield contest and our sponsors for helping to make the contest available to wheat growers in the U.S.,” continued Hurst. “As the contest continues to grow, we hope to see growers from new states enter the contest and include wheat farmers from states not recognized in this year’s batch of winners.”

WINTER WHEAT – DRYLAND

Name Field State Variety Final Yield USDA Cty Avg % Increase State Rank National Rank Stuart Sanderson AL Pioneer 26R10 95.97 79 1st Nick McMichen AL Pioneer 26R41 74.57 61 2nd Marc Arnusch CO WestBred WB4418 120.92 36 1st Rodney Ham CO KWA Oakley CL 115.44 49 2nd Doug Stout ID WestBred Keldin 181.93 73 1st 1st high yield Joshua Jones ID Limagrain Jet 70% Touchstone 30% 114.82 73 2nd Dave Duncan ID WestBred WB1529 99.79 61 3rd Kyle Duncan ID WestBred WB1529 99.60 61 63.28% 1-% Matt Schaefer IL AgriMAXX 475 118.05 68 1st Matt Wehmeyer IL AgriMAXX 454 115.47 70 2nd Douglas Morehouse IN Croplan CP9081 106.85 74 1st Douglas Morehouse IN Croplan CP9415 95.66 74 2nd Alec Horton KS WestBred WB4792 146.81 32 1st 4th high yield Ken Horton KS WestBred WB4792 138.24 32 2nd Rick Horton KS WestBred WB4792 132.00 30 340.00% 1-% 3rd %increase Matt Horton KS LCS Revere 123.64 32 286.38% 2-% John Grabbe KS WestBred WB-Grainfield 116.80 34 243.53% 4-% Jim Sipes KS WestBred Winterhawk 95.68 26 268.00% 3-% Sterling Edwards KY AgriMAXX 485 126.90 78 1st Jeff Coke KY Pioneer 25R50 114.64 79 2nd William Willard MD Pioneer 25R40 117.22 65 1st Nick Suwyn MI AgriPro SY-100 165.65 66 1st 3rd high yield Dwight Bartle MI DF Seeds DF112 125.39 86 2nd Randy Eschenburg MI Ag Canada Res AC Mountain 93.47 77 3rd David Rohlfing MO Pioneer 25R77 117.21 43 1st Mark Lehenbauer MO Pioneer 25R40 99.96 53 2nd Mark Peterson MO Pioneer 25R61 96.33 64 3rd Robert Grubb MT WestBred Keldin 114.20 39 1st Arthur Roberts NC USG USG 3118 115.66 67 1st Felton Outland NC AgriMAXX 473 103.96 64 2nd Walt Gerard NC AgriPro SY Viper 65.69 58 3rd Todd Hoff ND WestBred Keldin 74.64 31 1st Ed Evertson NE PlainsGold Langin 146.77 37 1st 5th High Yield Travis Freeburg NE AgriPro Monument 125.04 27 363.11% 1-% 2nd %increase Richard Keiser NE PlainsGold Sunshine 122.70 54 2nd Matt Klingman NE Husker Genetics Ruth 121.39 35 246.83% 2-% Doug Liess NE Croplan CP7869 108.89 45 141.98% 4-% Scott Bohn NE WestBred WB4303 97.66 35 179.03% 3-% Eric Eachus NJ Dyna-Gro Shirley 140.54 56 1st Sam Santini NJ Growmark FS 840 117.37 70 2nd Douglas Goyings OH Strike 403 109.15 71 1st Larry Gerken OH Strike 403 104.68 77 2nd Keith Kemp OH Pioneer 25R61 103.86 76 3rd Martin Quigley OH Dyna-Gro 9862 96.13 71 35.39% 1-% Anthony Stuckey OH Pioneer 25R25 89.66 83 8.02% 3-% Dave Cunningham OH Pioneer 25R50 89.47 79 13.25% 2-% Lauren Foutch OK WestBred WB4303 106.06 61 1st Raymond Parrish OK WestBred WB4269 102.36 34 2nd CR Freeman OK Westbred WB4515 95.29 22 333.14% 1-% 4th %increase Matt Schupbach OK WestBred WB4303 90.24 36 150.67% 2-% Cody Sloan OK AgriMAXX 473 50.19 47 6.79% 3-% Tom Duyck OR ORCF Rosalyn 191.66 112 71.13% 1st Bin Buster Jim Hershey PA Pioneer 25R74 127.69 83 1st Karl Dirks PA LSS LSS01M17 122.67 83 2nd Leslie Bowman PA Pioneer 25R40 121.90 68 3rd Darrel Martin PA Chemgrow Crisfield 116.74 83 40.65% 2-% David Clark PA Dyna-Gro 9772 101.15 68 48.75% 1-% Rebecca Nearhoof PA Dyna-Gro 9600 88.39 68 29.99% 3-% Lee Linnell SD WestBred WB4462 70.90 53 1st Blaise Wilde TX OK Genetics,Inc. Lonerider 96.15 25 1st Shawn Kimbrell TX WestBred WINTERHAWK 70.93 15 372.87% 1-% 1st %increase Jason Beechinor WA Limagrain Artdeco 167.95 75 1st 2nd high yield Garrett Warren WA Syngenta/Limagrain Assure 50%/ Tandem 50% 132.27 72 2nd Bob Stueckle WA McGregor Seed MPress 128.55 70 3rd Brian Cochrane WA WSU Curiosity 85.89 35 145.40% 1-% Greg Lucht WA WestBred KELDIN 77.63 59 31.58% 2-% David Dobbins WA WestBred KELDIN 69.52 59 17.83% 3-% Ty Anderson WY Croplan CP7909 119.32 30 297.73% 1-% 5th %Increase Kyle Bowman WY AgriPro Wolf 92.13 30 207.10% 2nd

WINTER WHEAT – IRRIGATED

Name Field State Variety Final Yield USDA Cty Avg % Increase State Rank National Rank Marc Arnusch CO WestBred WB4418 210.52 36 1st 1st high yield Jerry Cooksey CO PlainsGold Canvas 148.57 39 2nd Jill Arnusch CO Limagrain LCS Fusion AX 87.07 36 3rd Rick Pearson ID AgriPro SY Ovation 211.59 123 1st Bin Buster Brett Oelke KS WestBred WB4303 132.21 35 1st Brian Palm NE WestBred WB4303 140.90 63 1st David Cornelius NE WestBred WB4418 127.56 50 2nd Richard Roes NE AgriPro SY Wolf 119.60 79 3rd Kody Stricker NE WestBred WB4303 117.56 79 48.81% 3-% Brock Terrell NE WestBred WB-Grainfield 117.18 38 208.37% 1-% Marjean Terrell NE WestBred WB4462 87.07 38 129.13% 2-% Victoria Carroll OR WestBred WB4303 193.59 31 1st Phillip Gross WA WestBred WB4394 200.48 51 1st 2nd high yield Chris Gross WA LCS Jet 174.46 59 2nd David Gross WA WestBred WB4311 172.40 58 3rd Jason Beechinor WA Limagrain Tandem 167.53 75 123.37% 1-% Ty Anderson WY WestBred WB4462 143.21 30 1st

SPRING WHEAT – DRYLAND

Name Field State Variety Final Yield USDA Cty Avg % Increase State winners National Rank Trevor Stout ID WestBred WB9668 111.13 73 1st 1st high yield Brian Lacey MN WestBred WB9479 103.04 61 1st 2nd high yield Orin Knutson MN WestBred WB9590 98.18 55 78.51% 1-% 3rd %increase Matthew Krueger MN WestBred WB9590 98.01 65 2nd Derrick Enos MT LCS Trigger 94.95 28 239.11% 1st-% 1st %increase Doug Manning MT WestBred WB9668 94.18 61 1st Jon Wert ND Limagrain Trigger 101.25 40 1st 3rd high yield Jamie Schurhamer ND AgriPro Sy Valda 99.86 49 2nd Brian O’Toole ND 21st Century Genetics TCG Heartland 98.16 60 3rd Kent Pfaff ND CROPLAN 3530 97.57 47 107.60% 3-% Doug & Janelle Fitterer ND WestBred WB9590 96.07 33 191.12% 1-% 2nd %increase Justin Eikamp ND AgriPro SY Rockford 69.60 31 124.52% 2-% Brent Robertson NE WestBred WB9719 72.64 50 1st Brian Schafer NE WestBred WB9719 59.92 45 2nd Rick Westlake NE WestBred WB9719 45.62 38 3rd Todd Hanten SD Limagrain Trigger 77.66 63 1st Charles Gross WA WestBred WB9668 75.07 59 1st

SPRING WHEAT – IRRIGATED

NAME Field State Variety Final Yield USDA Cty Avg State winners National Rank Marc Arnusch CO WestBred WB9668 73.12 36 1st Brett Arnusch CO WestBred WB7328 71.91 36 2nd Terry Wilcox ID WestBred WB9668 151.40 89 1st 2nd High Yield Kyrel Andrus ID WestBred WB7589 148.37 89 2nd Blake Hansen ID WestBred WB9668 121.09 112 3rd Mark Coverdell MT WestBred WB9879CLP 123.61 46 1st Bill, Sherri, Russ Hocker MT WestBred WB6121 114.95 72 2nd Monte Leidenix ND WestBred WB9590 108.73 43 1st Larry Carroll OR WestBred WB9662 127.62 31 1st Derek Friehe WA WestBred WB9668 180.77 115 1st 1st High Yield Jerry Gross WA WestBred WB9662 119.91 58 2nd

The Contest is made possible by these Corporate Sponsors – Ardent Mills, AgriMaxx, BASF, Corteva, Croplan/Winfield, Indigo Ag, Grain Craft, John Deere, LCS, Mennel Milling, Miller Milling, Syngenta, and WestBred.

*There were two measures to determine winners. 1. By the percentage increase their yield exceeds the most recent 5-year Olympic county average as determined by USDA. 2. Highest Yields

**Final yield in bushels/acre