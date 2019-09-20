4S Goat Expo Oct. 5-6

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — 4S Goat Expo to Offer Seminar Show and Sale October 5th and 6th at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska. The seminar will start promptly at 10:00 AM on October 5th.
Speakers and topics include:
- Economical Feeding Programs for the Doe – Steve Hart E (Kika) de la Garza Institute for Goat Research, Langston University OK
- Creating a New Goat Business –William Keech, Director of Livestock Development, Alliance for the Future of Agriculture
- Producers View of Goat Production – Ryley Johnson, Windmill Boer Goats, Hyannis NE
- Management Suggestions from Experienced Producers ( Producers Panel)
- Kid Nutrition That Makes a Difference – Steve Hart E (Kika) de la Garza Institute for Goat Research, Langston University OK
- Youth Goat Judging Contest (Awards will be given to top youth in Junior and Senior Divisions)
- Parasite Resistance What is Happening in the Great Plains – Nebraska Extension Educator, North Platte Nebraska
- Goat Show Judge is Cody Doubet for McCook Nebraska. Cody has Cody had an outstanding judging career; being high individual at Denver, San Antonio, and Houston as well as multiple top 5 and top 10 additional finishes.
Goats will check in Friday, October 4th from 3:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday, October 5th before 8:00 AM with the seminar starting at 10:00 AM. The show will start Sunday at 8:00 AM with a sale goat only show followed by a show goat only show. The sale will start at 1:00 PM. The program will be held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds located at 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska. This is the second year that there is a Showmanship contest for youth. Thirty-one lots of goats including 4 bucks and 27 does have been consigned. New this year is a pen of three to five goat does selling without showing.
For more information contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or by webpage at http://www.4sgoatexpo.com/ or by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/s4goatexpo/