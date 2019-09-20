4S Goat Expo Oct. 5-6

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — 4S Goat Expo to Offer Seminar Show and Sale October 5th and 6th at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska. The seminar will start promptly at 10:00 AM on October 5th.

Speakers and topics include:

Economical Feeding Programs for the Doe – Steve Hart E (Kika) de la Garza Institute for Goat Research, Langston University OK

Creating a New Goat Business –William Keech, Director of Livestock Development, Alliance for the Future of Agriculture

Producers View of Goat Production – Ryley Johnson, Windmill Boer Goats, Hyannis NE

Management Suggestions from Experienced Producers ( Producers Panel)

Kid Nutrition That Makes a Difference – Steve Hart E (Kika) de la Garza Institute for Goat Research, Langston University OK

Youth Goat Judging Contest (Awards will be given to top youth in Junior and Senior Divisions)

Parasite Resistance What is Happening in the Great Plains – Nebraska Extension Educator, North Platte Nebraska

Goat Show Judge is Cody Doubet for McCook Nebraska. Cody has Cody had an outstanding judging career; being high individual at Denver, San Antonio, and Houston as well as multiple top 5 and top 10 additional finishes.

Goats will check in Friday, October 4th from 3:00 to 9:00 PM and Saturday, October 5th before 8:00 AM with the seminar starting at 10:00 AM. The show will start Sunday at 8:00 AM with a sale goat only show followed by a show goat only show. The sale will start at 1:00 PM. The program will be held at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds located at 5015 W Rodeo Road, North Platte Nebraska. This is the second year that there is a Showmanship contest for youth. Thirty-one lots of goats including 4 bucks and 27 does have been consigned. New this year is a pen of three to five goat does selling without showing.

For more information contact Randy Saner at 308-532-2683 or by webpage at http://www.4sgoatexpo.com/ or by Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/s4goatexpo/