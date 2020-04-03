A Closer Look at the Ethanol Dilemma | Trading Bits and Bytes with Jeff Peterson | 4/3/20

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-452558 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY RRN Staff | April 3, 2020
Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners is the weekly guest on Trading Bits and Bytes.

Jeff discusses the issues currently facing the ethanol industry, including large stocks and production challenges.

There is little demand for the biofuel that is blended into gasoline as Americans stay home. American ethanol plants, which normally account for some 40% of U.S. corn usage, are beginning to idle or close altogether.

