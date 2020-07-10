A closer look at water management | Fridays in the Field | Ep. 7

On the latest edition of Fridays in the Field, Clay travels back to North Platte to the UNL research extension center to get an update from the Testing Ag Performance Solutions program (TAPS).

Since the last update, the corn and sorghum plots have grown a tremendous amount. With dry conditions, water management has been a critical area for participants to monitor. TAPS has provided a host of moisture sensors and meters for TAPS participants to utilize.

Nebraska Extension Educator Chuck Burr commented, “Participants are definitely using the moisture censors this year. I have fielded multiple calls and emails asking for clarification and advice on the data.”

TAPS participants have also taken advantage of recent rallies in the commodities market to market some of their coming crops.

Over the next 6 weeks before Friday’s In The Field is back in North Platte a lot will happen. Fertigation will be finished and the corp will be filling out.

Check out the feature: