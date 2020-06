June is Dairy Month in Nebraska, and it’s a great excuse to indulge in milk, ice cream, cheese and more!

Although the dairy industry is not as prevalent in Nebraska, the state is home to about 195 dairies. Learn more in this week’s episode of Friday Five!

STORIES

5) I Scream, Ice Cream for Dairy Month

4) Milking it for Dairy Month

3) A Cheesy Celebration

2) Nebraska Dairy Industry

1) A Dairy Good Celebration