School is now in session which means you need to fuel your brain for success!

From the protein in eggs to the antioxidants in a glass of orange juice, agriculture producers across the country are fueling the minds of students.

5) An Egg-celent Breakfast Choice

4) We Like Breakfast A Waffle Lot

3) A Sticky Breakfast Sidekick

2) Bacon Time for Breakfast

1) Juice Eat Your Breakfast