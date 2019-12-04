Accepting Applications for the 2020 Nebraska Pork Producers Association Pork Mentorship Program

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association wants students to be a part of the 2020 Pork Mentorship Program. If students are connected to agriculture and believe in the future of the pork industry, they are encouraged to apply! Scholarships are available for college-age students who have an interest in the pork industry – they don’t have to be a pork producer! Students may apply for this opportunity by visiting the youth tab on www.nepork.org. Applications are due December 15th.

The Pork Mentorship Program is directed under Kyla Habrock, NPPA Youth Education Director. Habrock stated, “The NPPA Pork Mentorship Program is more than just a scholarship. It’s a way for students to build their capacity as a leader and professional in the pork and agriculture industries in Nebraska. The program provides students with an opportunity to identify future career goals and to evolve into strong agricultural advocaates.”

The Pork Mentorship Program was established in 1999. To date, nearly 150 students have completed the program and over $75,000 in scholarships have been awarded. Each year the students participate in activities that encourage personal growth, leadership development, community engagement, and expand their knowledge of the pork industry. A $500 scholarship is awarded upon the completion of the year-long program.