AEM: Manufacturers Welcome Biofuels Reallocation

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers joins corn belt farm groups in applauding the Trump Administration for reallocating biofuel demand displaced by waivers.

President Donald Trump’s plan to reallocate biofuels lost to small refinery waivers announced last week will reopen the rulemaking process to account for the volumes waivers displace. The National Corn Growers Association points out the latest round of waivers increased total waived biofuels demand to 4.04 billion gallons under the Trump Administration.

In addition to the commitment to redistribute waived gallons, the Trump administration is also proposing to take further steps supported by farmers, including removing other barriers and supporting infrastructure to help grow demand for higher blends of ethanol.

AEM says reallocating the ethanol gallons lost through small refinery waivers will directly benefit the 1.3 million employees in the equipment manufacturing industry. AEM President Dennis Slater says the organization is “grateful the President recognizes the importance of the RFS to farmers, equipment manufacturers and the entire agriculture community.”