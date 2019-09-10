AEM Releases August Ag Equipment Sales Numbers

MILWAUKEE – August 2019 saw increases in U.S. sales of self-propelled combines and 4-wheel-drive tractors as well as total U.S. 2-wheel-drive tractor sales compared to August of last year, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

U.S. 4-wheel-drive tractor sales increased 19.3 percent in August compared to last year and U.S. August self-propelled combine sales increased 11.5 percent.

Total U.S. sales of 2-wheel-drive tractors in August increased 1.9 percent compared to August last year: under 40 HP 2-wheel-drive tractors increased 2.1 percent, while sales of 40-100 HP tractors decreased 1.4 percent, and sales of 100-plus HP tractors increased 13.6 percent.

For Canada, August 4-wheel-drive tractor sales were flat and self-propelled combine sales decreased 45.4 percent. August 2-wheel-drive tractor Canadian sales were mixed (9.1 percent increase for under 40 HP, 4.2 percent decrease for 40-100 HP, and .5 percent decrease for 100-plus HP).

“Although the numbers are flat to positive for the year, we and the industry remain cautious about the overall Ag economy,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services at the Association of Equipment manufacturers.

The full reports can be found in the Market Data section of the AEM website under Ag Tractor and Combine Reports.

U.S.: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/

Canada: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/canadian-ag-tractor-combine-reports/