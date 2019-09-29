AFB to fight for USMCA impeachment or not

A top American Farm Bureau official said AFB is determined, regardless of the impeachment fight, to see the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal across the finish line.

AFB Executive Director Dale Moore said whether it’s impeachment or some other Washington distraction, his team will spare no effort to win USMCA for America’s farmers and ranchers

“Whatever else is going on in Congress, whether it’s the impeachment inquiry that’s popped up on the radar, the budget process that always dominates, this time of the year…again, our focus and our push and our urging, encouraging to folks on Capitol Hill, is, let’s get USMCA done,” Moore said.

Moore argued even the clock and a two-week Congressional recess now won’t hinder AFB’s all-out effort to win a trade deal worth billions for U.S. agriculture and those who depend on it.

But impeachment is now the “900-pound gorilla in the room.” Lawmakers on both sides and President Trump himself fear USMCA could become collateral damage. Still, Moore believes USMCA is a political ‘winner’ for both parties.