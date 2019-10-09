AFBF Opens Convention Registration

The American Farm Bureau Federation Tuesday announced the opening of online registration for its 2020 annual meeting. AFBF will host the 101st Annual Convention & Trade Show, January 17-22, 2020, in Austin, Texas.

Attendees will learn about the policies and perspectives affecting their farms, ranches or agribusinesses and gain deep insight into current trends impacting food production. With a focus on AFBF’s theme for the year, 2020 Vision: Sustaining America’s Agriculture, the convention will bring thousands of farmers and ranchers from around the country together to hear from powerful speakers on subjects ranging from trade, broadband and the farm economy to business development, consumer engagement and technology.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall notes agriculture is at a crossroads, adding “it has never been more important for farmers and ranchers to have the latest information about the challenges and opportunities we face.” Duvall says the convention is “unique in its ability to inform, engage and unite farmers and ranchers.”

Find more information and registration details at www.fb.org.