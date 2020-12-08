AFBF Stands-Up for Farmers in Predatory Shakedown *audio*

The American Farm Bureau Federation is standing-up for hundreds of dairy farmers being targeted by predatory lawyers representing the estate of Dean Foods.

The organization says Dean Foods, currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, has sent letters to nearly 500 dairy farmers who once sold milk to Dean Foods threatening legal action unless they refund money earned before the bankruptcy filing. Travis Cushman, AFBF senior counsel for public policy…

Cushman calls the effort a predatory shakedown regarding milk payments already highly regulated by the federal government…

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall says, “Shame on these predatory lawyers for bullying dairy farmers at a time when many are struggling to keep their farms running.”

AFBF sent a letter to the law firm managing the Dean Foods estate calling for an immediate reversal of their so-called “predatory shakedown” and threatening potential legal action if the firm fails to withdraw the letters sent to farmers. In the letter, AFBF says the letters sent to farmers “are deceptive and constitute an abuse of process that attempts to extract funds that Dean Foods is not entitled to under the threat of a lawsuit.”