Ag Economist David Kohl to Speak Dec. 9 in Bruning

Nationally known agricultural economist David Kohl will lead off the 2019-2020 Farmers and Ranchers College series. He’ll present on “Agriculture Today: It Is What It Is. What Should We Do About It?” from 1 to 4 p.m. December 9 in the Bruning Opera House.

Kohl is an agricultural economics professor emeritus in the area of agricultural finance and small business management at Virginia Tech University

Other programs in the series are

January 28, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – “Partners In Progress Beef Seminar,” part of the Cow/Calf College at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center (MARC) near Clay Center. Registration is at 9:30 a.m.

March 2020 – “Strategies for Family Farming Success in the Shark Tank” with Ron Hanson, UNL Harlan Agribusiness Professor Emeritus. It will be held at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva. Other details are still being finalized for this program.

All the programs are free; however, registration is appreciated for a meal count. Please call the Nebraska Extension office in Fillmore County at (402) 759-3712 at least one week prior to the program to reserve your spot.

The Farmers and Ranchers College was formed in January 2000 to provide high quality, dynamic educational workshops for ag producers in south central Nebraska through a collaborative effort between business, industry and higher education leaders. The Farmers and Ranchers College Committee consists of Fred Bruning of Bruning, Bryan Dohrman of Grafton, Sarah Miller of Carleton, Jennifer Engle of Fairmont, Ryne Norton of York, Jim Donovan of Geneva, Bryce Kassik of Geneva, Eric Kamler of Geneva, and Brandy VanDeWalle of Ohiowa.