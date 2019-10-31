class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417560 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Ag Incubator Opens at Innovation Campus, Pumpkin Facts for Halloween – Ag News Update (10/31/19)

Ag Incubator Opens at Innovation Campus, Pumpkin Facts for Halloween – Ag News Update (10/31/19)

BY RRN Staff | October 31, 2019
Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween!

It is a brisk morning across the Rural Radio Network listening area. As of 7:30 AM, it is 7° in Lexington, 8° in Scottsbluff and 18° in Lincoln.  Click here for the weather forecast.

Here’s the latest agriculture news from the Rural Radio Network:

Stories: 

  • Ag Incubator Opens at Nebraska Innovation Campus
    • The Combine Incubator just opened at Nebraska Innovation Campus. It is a statewide initiative that supports entrepreneurs in food and agriculture. Comments from Matt Foley with Invest Nebraska and Grant Suddarth, the founder of Terrace Ag.

 

  • USDA Publishes Pumpkin Production
      • The Department of Agriculture just updated pumpkin production data, showing production is widely dispersed throughout the United States. All U.S. states produce some pumpkins, but according to the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture, about 62 percent of pumpkin acres were grown in only ten States.
