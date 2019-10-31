Ag Incubator Opens at Innovation Campus, Pumpkin Facts for Halloween – Ag News Update (10/31/19)

Happy Halloween!
It is a brisk morning across the Rural Radio Network listening area. As of 7:30 AM, it is 7° in Lexington, 8° in Scottsbluff and 18° in Lincoln. Click here for the weather forecast.
Here’s the latest agriculture news from the Rural Radio Network:
Stories:
- Ag Incubator Opens at Nebraska Innovation Campus
- The Combine Incubator just opened at Nebraska Innovation Campus. It is a statewide initiative that supports entrepreneurs in food and agriculture. Comments from Matt Foley with Invest Nebraska and Grant Suddarth, the founder of Terrace Ag.
- USDA Publishes Pumpkin Production
- The Department of Agriculture just updated pumpkin production data, showing production is widely dispersed throughout the United States. All U.S. states produce some pumpkins, but according to the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture, about 62 percent of pumpkin acres were grown in only ten States.
