AGCO Invests Significantly in Fendt N.A. and Doubles Fendt Dealership Locations

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, continues to invest significantly in FendtTM North America by doubling Fendt dealer locations in the past year while introducing a row crop-friendly tractor and the MOMENTUMTM planter.

With the launch of the revolutionary Fendt IDEALTM combine in 2018, and the introduction of the redesigned, new row crop-friendly Fendt 900 Gen6 series of tractors, AGCO is positioning the Fendt brand as the premium brand of choice for North American farmers and producers. Not only has the Fendt product offering in North America expanded, but so too has the dealer network.

Fendt Dealer Network Expansion – By the Numbers

North America now has a total of 189 Fendt dealership locations. Of that total, 98 are new locations that have joined the Fendt family just in the past year.

Special emphasis was put on placing new Fendt dealerships in areas to best serve prospective customers and existing Fendt owners. Fendt dealerships are now in 37 of the 54 U.S. states and Canadian provinces that are considered large ag markets, or 69 percent of all large ag markets.

“The Fendt dealership expansion is a clear sign of our continued commitment not only to growth in North America, but to an expanded group of customers who, when they learn why Fendt has such a dedicated fan base, will also want to be Fendt owners,” says Bob Crain, senior vice president and general manager, Americas, AGCO. “Our existing Fendt dealers are excited about the new products that meet the needs of North American farmers and our new Fendt dealers look forward to bringing their customers into the Fendt family.

All Fendt North American dealers can be found here: https://www.fendt.com/us/# dealer

Fendt Product Offerings

Fendt tractors have been sold in North America since 1998, and 2019 is the launch of the newly redesigned Fendt 900 tractor series. The five new Fendt Gen 6 models are all-around workhorses built upon Fendt’s 90 years of engineering innovation and manufacturing excellence. The 900 Series tractors are designed specifically to meet the needs of producers in North America and range from 296 to 415 HP. They feature many of the cutting-edge technologies first introduced on the Fendt 1000 Series in agile, crop-friendly machines that will handle any task a crop producer, large-scale cattle operation or custom farming operation faces.

“We are aggressively addressing the row crop segment in North America, which is very important because nearly 75 percent of North American farmers have row crop conditions,” says Crain. “Along with our industry-leading Challenger® MT700 and MT800 tracked tractors, and RoGator® and TerraGator® application equipment, we provide high-tech, user-friendly, efficient farming equipment to help our farmers retain the most profit in this challenging environment.”

The Fendt IDEALTM combine, the first clean-sheet design for a combine in the ag industry in over 30 years, launched in 2018, was the next Fendt product to take North America by storm. Setting a new standard for harvesting automation, and blending Fendt’s tradition of engineering innovation with the most advanced operating technology, the IDEAL combine delivers what producers around the world told AGCO they want in a combine – in-field efficiency, unfailing uptime, totally simple operation, and better grain quality.

And launching in February 2020, the revolutionary Fendt MOMENTUM planter – a global planter platform designed from the ground up for producers across the globe. First debuted in Brazil, and currently undergoing extensive field trials in North America, the MOMENTUM planter will change the way farmers think about planting. With the AGCO acquisition of Precision Planting two years ago, the MOMENTUM planter features the latest, exclusive Precision Planting technologies.

Each North American Fendt product is backed by Fendt Gold Star Customer Care, assuring more value and more uptime. This industry-best warranty, with no deductible, for 36 months or 3,000 hours for tractors, and 36 months or 1,200 hours for IDEAL, covers all scheduled maintenance, including the cost of oil, filters, belts and maintenance items during this time. Fendt dealers provide industry-leading parts support and if a crucial part isn’t available from the dealer, it will be shipped via the fastest option from the nearest AGCO Parts Distribution Center or the factory. Highly trained technicians use the latest technology to quickly diagnose problems at the farm or the shop to save Fendt owners time and money through reduced downtime and lower service fees.

Fendt – History of Quality and Innovation

Since its beginning more than 90 years ago, Fendt has combined craftsmanship with engineering while listening to their customers and solving their problems without sacrificing quality or reliably. Fendt products today reflect that history of innovation and problem solving. They bring producers around the globe an expanding list of new technologies driving fuel efficiency, ease-of-use, comfort and reduced cost per acre.

Though Fendt established technology leadership in the mid-1990s by introducing the continuously variable transmission (CVT), few are familiar with the array of innovations Fendt has developed through the years. These innovations include:

The Dieselross F18, introduced in 1937, featured a travel-independent power-shift PTO, which meant the PTO didn’t stop when the operator stopped the tractor.

In 1980, Fendt introduced the 300 Farmer Series, the first tractor with a four-wheel braking system and a transport speed of 25 mph (40 km/h). All-wheel braking not only increases transport safety, but provides greater stopping power when transporting heavy loads, such as a manure tanker.

Fendt premiered the world’s first high horsepower tractor with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) stepless transmission, the 926 Vario, at Germany’s 1995 Agritechnica show. The Fendt Vario, as it was named, allows the operator to utilize the power reserves normally hidden in the areas between gears and select the perfect speed for every application.

The Fendt 800 and 900 Vario tractors also introduced VarioGrip, the industry’s first integrated tire pressure regulation system that is adjusted from the cab. The benefits include less tire wear, lower rolling resistance, lower fuel costs, greater stability in the field and on the road, as well as the ability to minimize compaction in the field.

For more information about Fendt products, or to find your local Fendt dealer, please visit https://www.fendt.com.