Agriculture applauds WOTUS repeal

Agriculture groups Thursday celebrated the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) repeal by Trump administration as a victory.

The rule greatly expanded the EPA’s federal jurisdiction and scope of waterbodies subject to Clean Water Act requirements.

Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts said the action to repeal and replace the 2015 WOTUS rule will “alleviate regulatory burden” on farmers and ranchers. The repeal reverts regulations to those in place before 2015, while the Trump administration works to craft a new rule.

The American Farm Bureau Federation called the repeal a victory for farmers and ranchers.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall said Farm Bureau will now “work to ensure a fair and reasonable substitute that protects our water and our ability to work and care for the land.”

Last month, a U.S. District Court ruled the Environmental Protection Agency must redraft the rule, stating the 2015 rule violated the Clean Water Act, and that the procedures for enacting the WOTUS rule were in violation of the Administrative Procedures Act.