Agriculture Faces Off: Cornhuskers vs. Wildcats | KRVN Radio

Agriculture Faces Off: Cornhuskers vs. Wildcats

BY Alex Voichoskie | October 4, 2019
Courtesy/NU Media Relations

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (Illinois) this Saturday in NCAA football.  But, the two states compete on more than just the football field.

In agricultural cash receipts, Nebraska ranks fourth in the nation, and Illinois ranks sixth.

Nebraska operates 45 million acres of farmland. Illinois farms less than three-quarters of that at 27 million acres.

Nebraska may be the home of the Cornhuskers, but Illinois does beat the state in corn production. Illinois ranks second in the nation, but Nebraska follows closely behind in third place.

Agricultural Cash Receipts:

4th – Nebraska ($21 billion)

6th- Illinois ($16 billion)

Farmland Acres:

4th- Nebraska (45 million acres)

14th- Illinois (27 million acres)

Corn Production:

2nd- Illinois (2.3 billion bushels)

3rd- Nebraska  (1.7 billion bushels)

Soybean Production

2nd – Illinois (547 million bushels)

4th- Nebraska (288 million bushels)

Beef Cattle Inventory:

2nd- Nebraska (6.8 million head)

27th- Illinois (1.2 million head)

Hogs and Pig Inventory:

4th – Illinois (2.1 billion lbs)

6th- Nebraska (1.3 billion lbs)

