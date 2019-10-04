Agriculture Faces Off: Cornhuskers vs. Wildcats

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (Illinois) this Saturday in NCAA football. But, the two states compete on more than just the football field.

In agricultural cash receipts, Nebraska ranks fourth in the nation, and Illinois ranks sixth.

Nebraska operates 45 million acres of farmland. Illinois farms less than three-quarters of that at 27 million acres.

Nebraska may be the home of the Cornhuskers, but Illinois does beat the state in corn production. Illinois ranks second in the nation, but Nebraska follows closely behind in third place.

4th – Nebraska ($21 billion)

6th- Illinois ($16 billion)

4th- Nebraska (45 million acres)

14th- Illinois (27 million acres)

2nd- Illinois (2.3 billion bushels)

3rd- Nebraska (1.7 billion bushels)

2nd – Illinois (547 million bushels)

4th- Nebraska (288 million bushels)

2nd- Nebraska (6.8 million head)

27th- Illinois (1.2 million head)

4th – Illinois (2.1 billion lbs)

6th- Nebraska (1.3 billion lbs)