Agriculture groups react after Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president

Various agriculture groups and elected officials offered their reactions following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Among the voices included the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) and various congressmen and women.

U.S. Representative Don Bacon (Nebraska)

“As I attended our nation’s 59th Presidential inauguration ceremony, I reflected on America’s great legacy – the peaceful transition of power, and I wish President Biden and his Administration well. While I did not vote for him, I respect the outcome of the election and pledge to seek areas of consensus for the sake of our country. We all want our nation to succeed, but I will also utilize the checks and balances our Founding Fathers built into our government and oppose policies that I believe are harmful to Nebraskans. Now more than ever, the spirit of bipartisanship and civility is needed in our country. I’m committed to leading that effort, and I ask my fellow Nebraskans and Americans to join me.”

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. (Kansas)

“Today, my wife Laina and I joined all Americans to witness the Constitutional transition of power to President Joe Biden. It is important that both sides of the political spectrum continue to lower the national temperature and recognize opportunities for common good. I have hope that we can work with the new Administration on behalf of Kansas as we tackle extremely pressing issues facing our nation including: getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of everyone who wants and needs it, boosting job recovery, and opening businesses and our economy back up to the historic levels we saw before the pandemic.”

National Milk Producers Federation

The National Milk Producers Federation congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on becoming the 46th president and 49th vice-president of the United States, as well as the members of the 117th Congress as they embark on their work serving the American people.

Inaugurations represent new beginnings and new opportunities. This is especially important today, as we begin this journey at a time of turmoil that has intensified in recent months and weeks. We in dairy offer our own commitment to work on a bipartisan basis for progress on issues important to dairy farmers, their cooperatives and the greater good. We also look forward to engaging with the broader agricultural community to meet our common challenges and build a thriving rural America that lifts the entire nation.

National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA)

“NASDA congratulates President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States of America. As President Biden and Vice President Harris begin navigating the pandemic response, NASDA remains committed to building partnerships within the incoming administration that guarantees the food supply chain remains strong. We are ready to work with the Biden Administration to advance agriculture domestically and internationally, while ensuring America recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

“We strongly support this Administration’s number one priority—taking every step necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and repairing the economic damage it has caused across the nation. Beyond that, we welcome working with the Administration on many of the priorities they have outlined in the past few weeks. Issues such as climate change and immigration reforms are ones that NCFC and their members have been leaders on; as work begins on them, it is critical that the voices of America’s farmers and ranchers are heard in the policymaking process.

“Key to ensuring that happens will be filling out the leadership team at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. We urge the Senate to quickly take up and confirm the nominations of Tom Vilsack for secretary of agriculture and Dr. Jewel Bronaugh for deputy secretary of agriculture.”

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)

“On behalf of the equipment manufacturing industry, we congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and express our sincere commitment in working with them to help unite our country after this historic election. President Biden has pledged to revitalize U.S. manufacturing by building back better, and we look forward to working with him to fulfil that promise. Equipment manufacturers believe the best way to build a bridge toward economic recovery is by putting policies ahead of politics and working together to lift everyone up and leave no one behind. President Biden has laid out a positive and optimistic vision for our country, and we look forward to working with him and his Administration to mobilize the talent, grit, and innovation of the American people to bring about a better, stronger, and more prosperous America.”

Rural Voices USA

“President Biden’s message of unity to a divided nation is welcome in rural America. Rural communities are ready to meet this moment as the United States of America. We are ready to, as President Biden called for to ‘start afresh’ and ‘to listen, hear and see one another.’ We are ready, in the lyrics President Biden cited today, to give our best for America.

“The next year will prove critical to whether we can bridge the rural-urban divide in our politics. Rural America badly needs a return to practical economic solutions on everything from COVID, to energy, to trade and health care. The vision the President Biden laid out includes policies badly needed in rural communities that have been battered by COVID and left behind economically for too long.

“Investing in infrastructure would create jobs and support the American supply chain which often starts on the farm. An immediate investment in COVID recovery, including vaccinations, would help safeguard processing plants and open small businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic. Committing to alternative energy sources would help guarantee that biofuels, like ethanol, will be part of a solution that both helps end our dependence on fossil fuels and supports our nation’s farmers.

“The key will be to ensure these legislative efforts are done in a way that doesn’t ignore the people they impact. To do that, we will need rural voices at the table. That is why, in the coming weeks, Rural Voices USA, will be announcing our plans for an expanded network of rural Americans dedicated to bridging the rural-urban political divide and supporting a new vision for a prosperous, unified America. Our network of rural community leaders, farmers, business owners and others will work to ensure that as we turn the page on a time when rural America was taken for granted and used as a political tool, we are given a meaningful seat at the table in Washington, D.C.”