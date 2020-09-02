class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482651 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Agriculture Secretary set to visit Nebraska on Friday, participate in panel discussion at UNL

BY Bryce Doeschot | September 2, 2020
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will visit the cornhusker state on Friday to participate in a panel discussion agricultural innovation.

He will be joined by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green for the discussion, which is set to take place at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Mike Boehm, NU vice president and Harlan Vice Chancellor of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will serve as moderator.

To ensure social distancing, the event is invitation-only but the public is invited to attend the discussion via a livestream beginning at 10:15 a.m.

Watch the livestream here.

 

