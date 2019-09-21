class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409077 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Agriculture States Face Off: Cornhuskers vs. Fighting Illini

BY RRN Staff | September 21, 2019
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to take on the Fighting Illini this Saturday in NCAA football.  But, the two states compete on more than just the football field.

In agricultural cash receipts, Nebraska ranks fourth in the nation, and Illinois ranks sixth.

Nebraska operates 45 million acres of farmland. Illinois farms less than three-quarters of that at 27 million acres.

Nebraska may be the home of the Cornhuskers, but Illinois does beat the state in corn production. Illinois ranks second in the nation, but Nebraska follows closely behind in third place.

Watch Friday Five for more!

Agricultural Cash Receipts:

4th – Nebraska ($21 billion)

6th- Illinois ($16 billion)

Farmland Acres:

4th- Nebraska (45 million acres)

14th- Illinois (27 million acres)

Corn Production:

2nd- Illinois (2.3 billion bushels)

3rd- Nebraska  (1.7 billion bushels)

Soybean Production

2nd – Illinois (547 million bushels)

4th- Nebraska (288 million bushels)

Beef Cattle Inventory:

2nd- Nebraska (6.8 million head)

27th- Illinois (1.2 million head)

Hogs and Pig Inventory:

4th – Illinois (2.1 billion lbs)

6th- Nebraska (1.3 billion lbs)

