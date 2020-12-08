Al and Sallie Atkins inducted into Nebraska Cattleman Hall of Fame

On Friday December 4th during the Annual Business Meeting held via ZOOM Nebraska Cattlemen inducted a very deserving couple into the Nebraska Cattlemen Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is the most prestigious award that honors the greatest leaders in our industry for their service. This year Past President Mike Drinnin inducted Alan & Sallie Atkins to the Nebraska Cattleman Hall of Fame.

Al & Sallie made a life together on the AL Ranch near Halsey, Nebraska. The AL Ranch consists of 15,000 acres, 700 commercial angus/crossbred cows and backgrounded up to 2,000 calves each year. The AL ranch strived to be an early adapter, implementing practices such as rotational grazing, land stewardship, synchronized breeding, optimized genetics, and Beef Quality Assurance. They have also participated for many years in the Certified Angus Beef and other premium branded and export programs.

Both Al and Sallie have participated and held various roles in industry related organizations including Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska CattleWomen, Nebraska Beef Council, Sandhills Cattle Association, Nebraska State Fair and numerous others. Their combined efforts and advocacy for the beef industry make them an exceptional candidate for this award.

“I can’t think of a more deserving couple to be inducted into the Nebraska Cattlemen Hall of Fame. Al & Sallie have spent a lifetime serving our industry, being leaders and role model cattlemen and women in the state. Together they have served in every area of the industry from ranching and farming to the political side of issues. I would like to sincerely congratulate Al & Sallie on an award well deserved.” – Past President, Mike Drinnin