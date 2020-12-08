Alec Ibach takes home Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Discussion Meet Competition

LINCOLN, NEB. – Alec Ibach of Kearney is the winner of the 2020 Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Virtual Discussion Meet competition. The award was announced Dec. 8, during the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 103rd Annual Convention held virtually on Dec. 8.

Ibach received the top score of the contestants who advanced to the final round of the Discussion Meet contest. Rather than debating, contestants work to develop a solution to a problem being discussed, building on each other’s contributions. Competitors in the annual contest must be prepared to speak on several current agricultural related topics; the selected question is announced a short time prior to the contest round.

Ibach is a Buffalo County Farm Bureau member and serves on the YF&R Committee. Alec is a fifth-generation farmer/rancher on his family’s farm near Sumner. He also owns his own agriculture input business selling seed corn, cover crops, and chemicals. His wife, Meredith, is a kindergarten teacher in Kearney.

Ibach competed with four other contestants, Lance Atwater, Karah Perdue, Tyler Ramsey, and Sean Krebs. Lance Atwater is an Adams County Farm Bureau member and farms near Ayr. He currently serves on the Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors as the Youth At-Large representative. Karah Perdue is a member of York County Farm Bureau and serves as chairman along with her husband Jason on the YF&R Committee. Tyler Ramsey is a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau and represents the At-Large position on the YF&R Committee. Sean Krebs is an Antelope County Farm Bureau member and a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in Agriculture Engineering.

Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 can participate in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet competition. As a Nebraska winner, Ibach will receive $500 and the opportunity to compete in a virtual contest at the American Farm Bureau Virtual Annual Convention to be held January 10-13, 2021. For more information, visit www.nefb.org/yfr.