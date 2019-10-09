American Soybean Association Seeks Candidates for Soy Scholarship

The American Soybean Association (ASA) wants to recognize an outstanding high school senior interested in pursuing agriculture by presenting them with a scholarship.

The Soy Scholarship is a $5,000 one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university during the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarship is managed by ASA and made possible through a grant by BASF Corporation. High school seniors may apply online Oct. 7-Dec. 1, 2019. Click here to apply.

“We are grateful to our partner BASF for continuing to support future agriculture leaders,” ASA President Davie Stephens said. “Investing in talented students who are pursuing careers in ag provides tools to help them achieve their goals and ensures the future of our industry.”

Photo: ASA President Davie Stephens (right) presents the 2019 Soy Scholarship to Jessica Olson (left) during ASA’s annual Awards Banquet in Orlando during Commodity Classic.

ASA and BASF have recognized students for their hard work and interest in agriculture through the Soy Scholarship since 2008.

“Educating our next generation is key to the future of agriculture. BASF is proud to partner with ASA to award scholarships to students who want to pursue a career in agriculture and aspire to drive our industry forward,” said Scott Kay, vice president of U.S. Crop, BASF Agricultural Solutions.

The scholarship is awarded in $2,500 increments (one per semester) for the 2020-21-school year. The student must maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full scholarship amount.

Final selection will be made at the beginning of January by a committee of soybean grower-leaders. The student will be notified by mid-January, with an official announcement to follow and a presentation scheduled in the spring. Click here for more details.