American Soybean Association to celebrate 100 years

The American Soybean Association will celebrate 100 years of representing farmers next month.

ASA was formed when brothers Taylor, Noah and Finis Fouts hosted the first Corn Belt Soybean Field Day at their Soyland Farms operation in Camden, Indiana, in September 1920. The event drew nearly 1,000 farmers and their families from six states. The National Soybean Growers’ Association, later renamed the American Soybean Association, was formed that day.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, ASA, with support from the Indiana Soybean Alliance, will host a 100th-anniversary celebration and historical marker dedication at its birthplace on Fouts Soyland Farm in Camden. The event features a keynote address from the Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Steve Censky.

The event is free of charge. However, attendance is capped at 180, so those interested must register. For those who cannot make it in person, the event will also be live-streamed. Find more details online at ASA100Years.com.