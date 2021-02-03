Angus announces new Regional Manager Internship for fall 2021

This fall, the American Angus Association’s field services team is offering the new 2021 Regional Manager Internship.

The internship is designed to enhance a student’s ability to build effective relationships, craft a promotional strategy and learn about the Angus business and cattle industry.

The 9-week, full-time internship begins in August and lasts until December and will be based at the American Angus Association headquarters in St. Joseph, Mo., with numerous opportunities to travel to different regions of the country.

From assisting with herd visits to securing advertising in the Angus Journal and Angus Beef Bulletin to providing insight to the breeder, the regional manager intern will gain valuable hands-on, real-world experience in the Angus business.

The selected intern will have the opportunity to promote the Angus breed and represent the American Angus Association by attending production sales, shows and other events.

Those interested in applying should send a resume, cover letter and references to careers@angus.org by May 1, 2021. Visit angus.org/careers for the internship description and requirements.