Anheuser-Busch’s donations enable Farm Rescue to help Kansas farmers

Anheuser-Busch’s donations from sales of the popular Busch Light corn cans have enabled Farm Rescue to help Kansas farmers in need.

Since its inception in 2005, Farm Rescue has helped more than 700 farm families through challenging times.

In May, the organization was able to expand their services to Kansas. This was thanks in part to Anheuser-Busch and the Busch Light corn cans. For each pack purchased

between May 18 and July 5, 2020, $1 will be donated by Busch, up to $100,000, to benefit Farm Rescue’s ongoing efforts.

Farm Rescue wasted no time getting their feet on the ground in Kansas. Greg Staatz, a farmer near Abilene, sustained a broken leg in a farming accident. In late June, he was the very first Kansas farmer to receive assistance from the organization.

During the historic flooding of 2019, Farm Rescue helped roughly 60 Nebraska farm families through the event. Historically, 97% of the operations Farm Rescue has assisted have continued on for at least three years.

The Rural Radio Network sat down with Farm Rescue Development Officer Tim Sullivan to learn more about the organization and its recent projects.

Farm Rescue assists families in seven states across the Midwest.

To learn more about Farm Rescue or to become a volunteer, visit farmrescue.org.