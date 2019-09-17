Annual NRD Conference Focuses on Flood Control, Water Management

Natural resources stakeholders and experts will be in Kearney for the annual Nebraska Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) Conference at the Younes Conference Center Sept. 23-24.

The conference brings together NRD employees and others integrally involved in conservation, technology and policymaking. The event kicks off with the Ron Bishop Memorial Golf Outing and trap shoot on Sunday, Sept. 22, to raise money for the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Foundation. The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Topics include an overview and discussion of successful natural resources programs, new technologies and research for future programs. Panelists at the forum will also provide insight on flood mitigation, Farm Bill changes, and irrigation yields and limits.

Recognizing citizens for their conservation efforts, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts also will present awards during the noon luncheon Monday, Sept. 23. Winners include:

Tree Planter of the Year : Doak Nickerson – Chadron, Nebraska

: Doak Nickerson – Chadron, Nebraska Grassland Conservation Award : Schulte Family – Pleasanton and Kearney, Nebraska

: Schulte Family – Pleasanton and Kearney, Nebraska Community Conservation Award : Niobrara High School – Niobrara, Nebraska

: Niobrara High School – Niobrara, Nebraska Soil Stewardship Conservation Award : Nick & Rose Keller – Spencer, Nebraska

: Nick & Rose Keller – Spencer, Nebraska Director of the Year : Steven Kelley, Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District

: Steven Kelley, Lower Big Blue Natural Resources District Educator(s) of the Year: Patrick Kratochvil and Suzy Foley, Madison High School

Monday evening includes a live and silent auction for the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Foundation, which assists youth programs involved in natural resources and agriculture, followed by a dinner banquet at 6:30 p.m.

During the banquet, three NRD Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized including: James Nelson, Cairo, Nebraska (Board Member); Tom Moser, Hartington, Nebraska (NRD Employee); and Tom Pesek, Brainard, Nebraska (NRD Supporter). The Omaha World-Herald will also present Master Conservationist Awards to Dan Gillespie of Battle Creek, Nebraska; Omaha Northwest High School Outdoor Environmental Classroom; and the Spring Lake Park Project Team.

More than 300 natural resources stakeholders are expected to attend the conference. Online registration and a detailed agenda are available on the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ website.

The annual NRD Conference is presented by Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts with a range of local and national sponsors.