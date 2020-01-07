class="post-template-default single single-post postid-431648 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Another major US dairy, Borden, seeks bankruptcy protection

BY AP | January 7, 2020
Borden is filing for bankruptcy protection, the second major US dairy to do so in as many months.

American refrigerators are increasingly stocked with dairy substitutes like soy and almond milk, hammering traditional milk producers like Borden, which was founded in 1857.

Dean Foods, the nation’s largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Both dairies are based in Dallas.

Borden Dairy Co. _ whose smiling mascot Elsie the cow first appeared on milk cartons in the 1930s _ says it will continue operations during its financial restructuring.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
