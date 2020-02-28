Applications Available for Kansas Livestock Foundation Scholarships

The Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) now is accepting applications for 2020-21 scholarships. Applicants must be graduates of a Kansas high school and, except for veterinary students, undergraduate students at a Kansas community or senior college.

The Merck Cartridges for Cash program offers $1,500 scholarships to Kansas State University veterinary medicine students and $1,000 awards to undergraduates studying animal science and planning to be actively engaged in livestock production. Barton County KLA members turned in the most cartridges at the 2019 convention, guaranteeing them a winner, provided a qualified student applies.

Hampel Oil/Mobil Delvac will offer $1,000 scholarships to juniors and seniors at K-State and Fort Hays State University (FHSU). GoBob Pipe & Steel will sponsor a $1,000 award for a student attending a Kansas junior or senior college.

Proceeds from the 2019 Kansas CattleWomen (KCW) Silent Auction and KLF Club Calf Sale will fund $1,000 KCW and Youth in Ag scholarships.

Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 will be offered in memory of Douglas A. Laue, a past chairman of the KLA Cattle Feeders Council. These will go to junior or senior students at K-State and FHSU. A $500 scholarship will be given in memory of Fred H. Woodbury from Quenemo. Students residing in Chase, Franklin, Lyon, Osage and Wabaunsee counties will be given preference. Glenn & Clyde Lindstrom scholarships in the amount of $1,000 also are being offered, with preference given to students in USD 400.

One application applies to all the scholarships and can be accessed here or by calling the KLA office. All materials must be postmarked by April 20.