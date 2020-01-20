Applications Due Jan. 24 for Class IV of Nebraska Corn Growers Association’s PRIME Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is pleased to announce that applications for the next class of the PRIME Program are now available.

Click here to apply. Applications are due Jan. 24, 2020.

The PRIME Program is a continuing education opportunity for younger or newer producers who are interested in learning more about agronomic, business, innovations and marketing within their operations. Over the course of a year, participants will come together for three seminars to learn and discuss new ideas that can be incorporated into their own operations.

“Getting the next generation involved and interested is crucial for the longevity of the Association, and the PRIME Program is a great first step for those more interested in NeCGA’s education and partnerships. I look forward to welcoming this next class into a great program,” said Dan Nerud, President of NeCGA.

The first session will be February 17-18, where participants will have the opportunity to attend a one-day Trade School in conjunction with the other corn states and the U.S. Grains Council. The summer session dates will be determined by participants schedules and will feature a Nebraska Agriculture Tour. The final session will be in conjunction with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association annual meeting. Applications for the PRIME Program can be found at necga.org. The applications are due by Friday, January 24, 2020. All costs to participate in the program are covered for those that are 3-year members of the association. If applicants are not members, the fee is $190 (the cost of a 3-year membership).

The PRIME Program is made possible with funding from our presenting partners, Northwestern Mutual and Farm Credit Services, along with the Nebraska Corn Board. For more information about the PRIME Program, please visit necga.org.