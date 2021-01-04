Applications now available for 2021 FLAGship program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the sixth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship (FLAGship) Program.

The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors or college freshman who are continuing their education in the state of Nebraska. Three of the scholarships are set aside strictly for those students pursuing a degree directly related to agriculture. Two of the scholarships are open to non-agricultural degree seeking students.

“Each year when we award this scholarship I am impressed by the quality of the students,” said Morgan Wrich, director of grower services for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “We know from the applications, that the future of our industry is in great hands.”

To be eligible for this scholarship students must be a member of NeCGA or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. The application for the FLAGship Program must include one letter of recommendation, a current resume (not to exceed one page), as well as proof that the student is continuing their education in state. Applicants are also asked to explain how they will advocate for agriculture in their future career as well as what issues they feel the ag industry is currently facing.

Applications must be postmarked by March 5, 2021. Packets can be mailed to 4435 O Street, Suite 210 Lincoln, NE 68510 ATTN: Director of Grower Services, OR emailed to mwrich@necga.org. Recipients will be notified in the spring of 2021 and scholarships will be distributed in December 2021.

For more information about the scholarship and an application, please click here or call (402) 438-6459.