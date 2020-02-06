Applications Now Open for NDA’s Nebraska Ag Youth Institute (NAYI)

LINCOLN – It’s application time for one of the biggest youth agriculture outreach events in the state—the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI). NAYI brings together high school juniors and seniors to learn more about Nebraska agriculture, network with agriculture leaders and discover the many careers available in agriculture. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) helps sponsor and coordinate NAYI every year.

NAYI will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus July 6–10, 2020. Approximately 200 students attend every year. Applications for NAYI are available at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted online. Current high school juniors and seniors interested in attending have until April 15, 2020, to apply.

“With networking, career development, and leadership activities, NAYI is a creative and fun way to engage a whole new generation of people working in the ag industry,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “If you know high school juniors or seniors with an interest in agriculture, be sure to encourage them to apply to NAYI before the April 15th deadline. It’s a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

NAYI is in its 49th year, making it the longest-running agricultural youth program of its kind in the nation. This year’s theme is “Building Your Brand” and will feature motivational speakers, discussions on agricultural issues and career options, a farm management game, a formal banquet and awards presentation, and a street dance.

NAYI is coordinated by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council, which is comprised of 21 college-aged students selected by NDA for their passion and interest in the ag industry. The Council’s purpose is to provide young Nebraskans with a better understanding of agriculture, including agricultural opportunities available to today’s youth.

NDA selects students to attend NAYI based on their leadership skills, interests and involvement in agriculture. Applications are available online at nda.nebraska.gov/nayi and must be submitted by April 15, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.