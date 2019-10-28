Applications Open for 2020 Young Stockmen’s Academy

KLA currently is accepting applications for the 2020 Young Stockmen’s Academy (YSA) class. This will be the 15th class since the program began in 2006.

The Young Stockmen’s Academy consists of four seminars throughout the year designed to educate young members about KLA, the legislative process, advocacy, agribusiness, the retail food business and various segments of the beef and dairy industries.

Applications and a brochure with more details can be found here or by contacting Letty Meek at the KLA office. The deadline to apply is December 16.