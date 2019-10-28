class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416908 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Applications Open for 2020 Young Stockmen’s Academy | KRVN Radio

Applications Open for 2020 Young Stockmen’s Academy

BY Kansas Livestock Association | October 28, 2019
Home News Cattle
Applications Open for 2020 Young Stockmen’s Academy
Photo courtesy K-State Research and Extension

KLA currently is accepting applications for the 2020 Young Stockmen’s Academy (YSA) class. This will be the 15th class since the program began in 2006.

The Young Stockmen’s Academy consists of four seminars throughout the year designed to educate young members about KLA, the legislative process, advocacy, agribusiness, the retail food business and various segments of the beef and dairy industries.

Applications and a brochure with more details can be found here or by contacting Letty Meek at the KLA office. The deadline to apply is December 16.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments