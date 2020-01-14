AUDIO: Brian Teeter Speaks to Cattlemen on Prescribed Burning

During the monthly meeting of the Dawson County Cattlemen in Farnam, Brian Teeter with Pheasants and Quail forever spoke on the importance of prescribed burning range land.

Teeter is a wildlife biologist who has seen first hand the lack of life inside tight clusters of Eastern Red Cedars that are quickly becoming common place across the great plains. Teeter explained to the cattlemen that the most effective and widespread treatment for the invasive tree is a fire. Teeter also explained how prescribed burns can benefit grasses and it’s nutritional value to livestock and wildlife.

Hear more from Teeter and the importance of incorporating prescribed burns into range land management.