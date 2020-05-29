AUDIO: CFAP Enrollement Begins for Producers, Where and How to Apply

Tuesday the USDA began accepting applications from crop growers and livestock producers for $16 billion in aid under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

Financial assistance is available to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five-percent-or-greater price decline or who had losses due to market supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and face additional significant market costs.

A complete break down of eligibility, exclusions, and more can be found at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap.

More information for payments on non-specialty crops can be found at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap/non-specialty.

More information for payments on livestock can be found at https://www.farmers.gov/cfap/livestock.

USDA has also produced a video to assist with sign up https://youtu.be/mGXl7dr8kaQ.

Applications will be accepted through August 28th.

Susan Littlefield recently caught up with Administrator of the FSA, Richard Fordyce, to discuss the program at length.