Audio: Darr Feedlot, Inc. finds success with committed team of employees, partners | Friday Feeders

Darr Feedlot, Inc. started in the early 1980s, and it has went from feeding 3,000 head to over 45,000 head.

In that time, Darr Feedlot, Inc. has also become a leader in the cattle feeding industry by keeping a strong focus over the last ten years in showcasing how sustainable the beef industry can be, according to Darr General Manager John Schroeder.

In an exclusive interview with the Rural Radio Network, Schroeder highlighted that it’s not just utilizing the latest technology that has made Darr Feedlot, Inc. a leader in the industry.

Rather, it’s about building a team of committed employees who care about the cattle and investing in the employees to ensure they have all the proper tools and education. Of course all of this stems from an ownership team that is willing to make the investment in equipment, facilities and employees that bring all the ingredients together for success.

Aside from the operation itself, Schroeder said the natural and human resources available to Central Nebraska make it a community unlike any in the world. Darr has long established relationships with local well diggers, electricians, plumbers, veterinarians and other critical support businesses. This has paid dividends time and time again with quick and efficient repairs and expansions for the cattle feeder. Schroeder is also excited to see these local businesses growing right along with the feedlot.

Looking to the future, Schroeder said he sees consumers wanting to know the story of how their juicy steak got to their supper plate. That offers all segments of the beef industry an opportunity to interact with the consumer and showcase how sustainable beef in produced. This drive for efficiency and sustainability also ensures that there will be opportunity for young people in the cattle feeding industry as a whole for years to come.

