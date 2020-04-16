AUDIO: Food Security Through Consumer Choice

Food security is top of mind for many across the globe. Food security, as defined by the United Nations’ Committee on World Food Security, means that all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their food preferences and dietary needs for an active and healthy life. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic consumers have rushed to the store to stock up. As the shelves clear the supply chain is quickly trying to re-tool to meet the rising retail demand vs. the dropping food service demand. Still images of milk being dumped, produce being plowed under and meat cases cleared show the transition isn’t happening quickly.

So in the greater definition of food security do consumers have ample choices to ensure that food supply? That was the key question that Jacob Wingebach asked himself long before the pandemic. “See a need. Fill a need. That is what my Grandpa always use to say” with that the philosophy Jacob Wingebach saw a need for more choices of meat. He also happened to know of a small beef processing plant for sale in Mullen Nebraska. Wingebach made the entrepreneurial jump leaving behind a job as a federal inspector for nuclear power plants. Wingebach has now been operating Sandhills Beef Company for over five. He is currently trying to put the final touches on a plan that would help his business and give local ranchers and cattle feeders the opportunity to market their beef directly to the consumer. Hear the plan first hand from Wingebach himself right here: