class="post-template-default single single-post postid-472506 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) Grazing workshop scheduled to boost grazing production | KRVN Radio

(AUDIO) Grazing workshop scheduled to boost grazing production

BY Chabella Guzman | July 10, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
(AUDIO) Grazing workshop scheduled to boost grazing production
Courtesy Photo

A three-day Regenerative Grazing Workshop hosted by Cornerstone Grazing will be held Aug. 25-27, at the Koch Farm in Ellsworth, Neb. featuring Jim Gerrish of American Grazing Lands Services.
Participants are limited and the cost is $700 per person with lunches, suppers, and breaks included. Lodging is available in Alliance and Hyannis.
For more information call or text Derek Schwanebeck at 308-762-5767.

Listen:

Derek Schwanebeck of Cornerstone Grazing says they became interested in regenerative grazing when they were looking to get more production out of fewer acres.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: