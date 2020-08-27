AUDIO: Independent Cattlemen & Women Descend On Deadwood For Annual Convention

Cattlemen and women across the country recently met in Deadwood South Dakota to join in the R-CALF USA 2020 annual convention titled, “Rally For The American Rancher.”

R-CALF board member Kyle Hemmert recapped the happenings and policies in an interview with the Rural Radio Network. Hemmert was excited to see what he estimated as 400 plus members and guests come to the annual convention. Hemmert remarked that many were also new and young members.

As for policy and direction for the next year R-CALF plans to be busy continuing to work on several lawsuits and petitions relating the beef industry. Hemmert mentioned that he’s an instant gratification person and likes to see quick results, but several of these project will take time and producers have to stay the course to see the full results. Outside of the anti-trust lawsuits R-CALF is also pushing and petitioning for a vote on the Beef Checkoff, which according to Hemmert has not been voted in several decades.

Hemmert concluded the interview by thanking all of the local media that has helped tell the stories of ranchers.

Listen to the full interview here: